A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:21 a.m. Thursday, July 15, has resulted in road blockage on Alabama 143 near River Oaks Boulevard.
All lanes of Alabama 143 and Interstate 65 north, near the 176 mile marker, are blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are asking everyone to avoid this area and, if possible, seek an alternate route.
ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.