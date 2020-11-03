On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Cain’s Chapel United Methodist Church in the Holtville/Slapout Community will celebrate its bicentennial with a Homecoming service emphasizing its theme for the year, “Looking Back — Living Forward.”
The church, founded in 1820 by Elisha Milton Cain, is the oldest continuously meeting congregation in the entire River Region and was added to the Alabama Register of Historic Landmarks in 2018.
The service will feature guest speaker Bishop David Graves, special music, and recognition of Cain’s descendants.
In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 pandemic health and safety guidelines, social distancing will be observed.