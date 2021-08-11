The Town of Eclectic recently announced the cancellation of its annual Cotton Festival amid concerns about increasing cases of COVID-19.
It was announced on Aug. 1 that the wildly popular event would not return this year.
“We are sad to announce that the 2021 Alabama Cotton Festival has been canceled due to the threat of the new Delta strain of COVID,” reads a message on the Alabama Cotton Festival Facebook page. “We will be back bigger and better in 2022 and hope to see everyone there!”
Mayor Gary Davenport said it was not an easy decision to cancel the event, which typically brings thousands of people to the town each year.
The decision to cancel was made after an influx of positive COVID cases among town residents, Davenport said.
“Right now, we have 30-40 confirmed cases,” he said. “Out of that, seven town employees or employee family members have been impacted. With the state projection that the numbers will continue to worsen, we felt canceling was the right thing to do.”
Last year’s festival was the biggest one yet with an attendance of roughly 11,000 people and 200 vendors lined along the streets of downtown Eclectic. Vendors traveled from places such as North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Florida and Mississippi to take part in the event.
The festival included an array of vendors, an antique/classic car show, antique tractor display, military vehicle display, art and photo contests, the fourth annual Chicken Race, a dog show contest, the Alabama Cotton Queen Pageant, the Cotton Run and a free carnival-themed kids zone.