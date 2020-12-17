The Wetumpka Depot Players is wrapping up its 40th anniversary season with an “on-demand” performance of “It’s A Wonderful Life Radio Play.”
The production is a reimagined look at the classic 1946 holiday film “It’s s Wonderful Life.” This adaptation, written by Joe Landry and directed by Depot Artistic Director Kristy Meanor, is the perfect gift for the entire family.
Meanor said the play takes place in a radio station in the 1940s, a time when the radio was a prominent part of American culture.
The 45-minute production has been recorded and will premiere on Dec. 23 in a video-on-demand format. With the purchase of a ticket, patrons may watch anytime, anywhere, from the comfort of their own home. The video will be available from Dec. 23-30.
In the play, George Bailey, with the help of an angel named Clarence, learns that all lives have purpose and how the power of community can unite people even in the darkest hours.
“Who doesn’t love George Bailey and appreciate the beautiful messages found in this story?” Meanor said. “I can’t think of a better way to end one of the most troubling years ever than to offer a play with such a powerful message of community and hope. While we can’t gather inside the theatre now, we still wanted to share the enormous talent of our artists. Recording the performance is the perfect vehicle during these difficult days.”
This story that Meanor calls a “beloved American holiday classic” comes to life with the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage and a Foley artist that executes live sound effects for the production. The story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.
“Out of pandemic necessity, we have two casts for the production,” Meanor said. “We did this out of caution since COVID rates are so high right now. Each cast rehearsed exclusively on zoom and then came in for one taping. Audiences can decide which cast they want to watch or if they want to watch both. My suggestion is to watch both because each cast is phenomenal and brings their own unique skills to the show.”
Meanor was joined by a production team including Laela Bunn as stage manager; Russell Bush as the sound designer; Tom Salter on lighting design; Meghan Ducote as the Foley designer; and Irby Pace as the videographer.
The cast of “It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Play” includes:
Cast A
Brad Sinclair, Scott Page, Scott Rouse, Adrian Borden, Meghan Ducote and Leanna Wallace.
Cast B
David Brown, Brooke Brown, Kevin Morton, Scott Rouse, Jesse Morton, Rebecca Ivey and Jenny Whisenhunt.
Tickets are $15. To purchase tickets visit wetumpkadepot.com.