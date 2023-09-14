Gardner Cameron wanted to honor veterans with his Eagle Scout project.
Gardner died before the project even really came to life. But his community — Eclectic, friends and fellow Scouts — made his project come to life.
Just days before Gardner died at 16 in a tragic car accident on March 16, 2022, he visited with Living Word Church Pastor Daren Davis after Wednesday evening services. It wasn’t unusual but what was different was Gardner ran back into the sanctuary and asked Davis to pray for him. Davis spoke Saturday as many in the town gathered at Panther Palace. They were there to dedicate Gardner’s Eagle Scout project and recalled the moment — the last time Davis saw Gardner alive in this world.
“Not only will my final memory of him be a memorial, this flag pole in the heart of Eclectic will serve as another memorial of a young man who impacted our small town in such a big way,” Davis said.
Gardner was contemplating Eagle Scout projects. His father David Cameron said everyone was giving him ideas. Gardner likely had 10 more ideas presented to him by people he trusted. But there was a problem.
“I don’t want to do any of them,” David said his son told him. “I want to do something for this town. It’s my project. I want to do what I want to do.”
Gardner met with Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport in the fall of 2021 to discuss his idea for an Eagle Scout project. They met three different times with Gardner bringing sketches and more ideas. Just before Christmas 2021, the Eclectic Town Council approved Gardner’s project around the flagpole at Panther Palace. It included personalized pavers of local veterans, flower beds and more.
Gardner’s mother Teresa Champion served in the military for 6 ½ years herself. She said her son saw all veterans in the same light.
“Gardner loved veterans,” Champion said. “He was proud of the veterans in his family.”
But there was a problem. Gardner couldn’t get right to work. The town was planning to renovate the playground at Panther Palace and drainage for three springs needed to be installed before any other work could start.
Gardner died a few months after the council approval but not his project. After the installation of new playground equipment this summer, everyone came together to complete Gardner’s Eagle Scout project.
Davenport was there as was scoutmaster Dale Alexander. Friend and now Troop 307 assistant scoutmaster Joshua Alexander was too.
“He was a good friend,” Alexander said. “His project, we had been trying to get it done. It is kind of sad. It is the end of an era.”
Scoutmaster Dale Alexander said Gardner’s “dash” may have been short, referencing the time between date of birth and death, but he still left a significant mark on Eclectic and beyond.
“His peers and community stepped in to put this project together,” Alexander said. “This dash that was Gardner’s life has now touched everybody that comes to this park.”
Friend and assistant scoutmaster Josuha Alexander is convinced if still alive, Gardner would have left his touch on the project.
“He would have done it so much better,” Alexander said. “He would have made it so much more beautiful like he did with everything else.”
Davenport said Gardner is likely reveling in heaven about his ability to get out of trouble and get others to help with his causes.
“Gardner is up there smiling,” Davenport said. “This is what he wanted.”