Grammy award-winning artist Fantasia will take the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel (WCW) Entertainment Center stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
North Carolina native Fantasia broke onto the scene in 2004 as the season three winner of American Idol. Later that year, she released her platinum-selling debut album Free Yourself and became the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart to debut at No. 1 with her first single, “I Believe.”
The singer’s eponymous sophomore effort, released in 2006, featured the No.1 R&B single “When I See U,” and reached gold status. In 2010, Fantasia earned her first ever Grammy Award for the hit single “Bittersweet,” off her critically acclaimed third album Back to Me. Side Effects of You followed in 2013, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200. On July 29, 2016, Fantasia released her fifth studio album, The Definition Of…., which became her third consecutive No. 1 R&B album debut, her fourth top ten debut on the Billboard 200, and earned her another Grammy nomination for Best Traditional R&B Performance. In 2017, she released her first-ever holiday album, Christmas After Midnight, on her own imprint Rock Soul Entertainment.
In addition to being a familiar name in music, Fantasia adds author and actress to her growing list of accomplishments. In 2006, she released her New York Times best-selling memoir, Life Is Not a Fairytale and starred as herself in the Lifetime movie of the same name. In 2007, Fantasia landed the coveted role of Celie in Broadway’s The Color Purple for which she won a Theater World Award. Fantasia returned to Broadway in 2013 as the first celebrity engagement in After Midnight, a dance-focused musical that celebrated Harlem’s iconic Cotton Club during the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s and 30s. After receiving rave reviews, Fantasia joined the cast of After Midnight for a second run in May 2014.
To show her fans love and thank them for their constant support, Fantasia has toured non-stop since the beginning of her career. In addition to selling out headline tours across the country, the Grammy Award winner has shared the stage with the likes of Anthony Hamilton, Maxwell and Andrea Bocelli.
Tickets are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com and the Essentials Gift Shop located inside Wind Creek Wetumpka.