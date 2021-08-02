Commitments from the Wetumpka baseball team to play at the next level have been rolling in the past month or so, demonstrating why many within the program have a state championship in mind for next year.
Catcher Garrit Terrell pledged his services to Snead State Community College July 1, joining pitcher Dawson Fuller and shortstop Ty Brooks as players that have recently sealed their commitments to the next level.
“My vision is to compete and be the best teammate that I can be,” Terrell said.
Terrell earned second-team All-County honors from the Herald for his play in 2021. He batted .352 with a total of 37 hits, nine doubles and 18 RBIs.
He chose the Parsons for their coaching staff led by Casey Underwood and the opportunity to be developed for an even bigger college program.
“The coaching program, I just saw my future being bright there, with them pushing people to move on to D-1,” Terrell said.
Terrell added he one day hopes to be drafted into the professional ranks down the road.
At Snead State he hopes to compete for playing time right away, but will fill whatever role is best for his team, he said.
There will be a balance to strike between academics and athletics at the next level. He’s not sure what he wants to major in at this point, but Terrell feels he’s been prepared by Wetumpka head coach Michael Dismukes for that challenge.
“Coach Dis has prepared us well,” Terrell said. “He saw when we first started playing that most of us were gonna go on to the next level for college baseball. So I think I’m gonna keep the same approach I have now, just get one percent better every day. One percent on the field, one percent in the classroom.”
Speaking of Wetumpka, Terrell still has one year remaining with the Indians.
After securing an area championship in 2021, Wetumpka suffered a disappointing first-round exit in the playoffs.
The silver lining is that many of its top players are back.
Fuller and rising junior Jaxon Shineflew return after seasons with ERAs of 3.50 or better on the mound, while a crop of hitters led by Terrell, Brooks, third baseman Kyle Morrison and outfielder Noah Jones return to drive run production.
Terrell stated he has “100 percent” confidence in his team’s ability to compete for a state championship.
“Most of our players have played varsity baseball since they were in ninth grade,” Terrell said. “It’s not new for us. The big games, it’s nothing new.”
Terrell will begin his senior season of school ball for Wetumpka in the spring.