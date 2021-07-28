Gospel musicians The Martins are set to perform at Shoal Creek Baptist Church on Friday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m. The event will also feature Christian comedian Mickey Bell.
Siblings Judy, Joyce and Jonathan Martin, from Hamburg, Arkansas, are collectively known as The Martins. They have enjoyed countless radio hits and performances on stages at prestigious locations such as The Grand Ole Opry, as well as concert halls, auditoriums and churches nationwide.
During the 1990s, The Martins achieved national and international success, showcasing their harmonies before a vast array of audiences, from Bill Gaither’s multi-award winning Homecoming Video and Concert Series, to the White House and Carnegie Hall. Over the years the trio has garnered eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, three Grammy nominations and many hit songs.
After nearly a decade of pursuing individual music careers, the trio reunited in 2010 and released their first new recording in 10 years, New Day, produced by Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts).
In 2014, The Martins joined renowned arranger, Lari Goss and longtime friends and producers, Michael English, David Phelps and Matthew Holt, to record a new a cappella hymns project. The recording, simply titled A Cappella, was released in May of 2014. The recording earned the group a Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album, as well as the Dove Award nomination for Inspirational Album of the Year from the Gospel Music Association.
The Martins returned to the recording studio to produce their latest recording. Still Standing, released in July 2018 under the Gaither Music Group label, has afforded even more success for the trio. This recording, produced by Gordon Mote, received the 2019 Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album.
Complete information about the event is available by calling 334-569-2482 or visiting Shoalcreekchurch.org or Martinsonline.com. Shoal Creek Baptist Church is located at 2961 Coosa River Road.