Police line STOCK
FIle / The Herald

April 25

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

April 24

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

April 23

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

April 22

• Theft and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on Holtville Road.

• Burglary and theft was reported on South Opothleohoia Street.

• Harassing communications was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

April 21

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

April 20

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

April 19

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

 