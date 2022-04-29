April 25
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
April 24
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
April 23
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
April 22
• Theft and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Theft was reported on Holtville Road.
• Burglary and theft was reported on South Opothleohoia Street.
• Harassing communications was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
April 21
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
April 20
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
April 19
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.