Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20
Sep 22, 2022

Sept. 20
• Criminal trespass was reported on Camellia Drive.
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Sept. 14
• Assault was reported on U.S. Highway 231.