Wetumpka Elementary second-grader Kayden Alexander was just about ready to throw in the towel and give up on building a cube using waffle blocks.
It was STEM Fun Friday for Taryn Brodie's second grade class and Kayden became frustrated with the task at hand, but Brodie encouraged him to try again. She asked him questions and helped him generate some new ideas as to how to attach the blocks, and he quickly figured it out.
With a smile as wide as a rainbow, Kayden took pride in his accomplishment and went on to build a tower of cubes.
Brodie was able to provide this learning opportunity for Kayden, his classmates and the entire second grade hallway at Wetumpka Elementary through the Bright Ideas Grant administered through the Central Alabama Electric Cooperative. Brodie teamed up with fellow second-grade teacher Jennifer Inman to secure a $1,475 grant to be used toward STEM education.
The grant funded the purchase of a robot, more than 25 STEM books, STEM activities and supplies such pipe cleaners, popsicle sticks, magnetic tiles, a Snap Circuits set, waffle blocks, magnetic building sticks, Lego bricks and more.
"Since we don't have a STEM lab, I thought a mobile STEM lab would be a good way to give all the second-grade teachers access to the supplies so that we can reach more students," Brodie said.
There's a sign-up sheet attached to the cart for teachers to schedule their day and time to use the mobile STEM lab. The lab comes complete with pre-planned activities that teachers can use. Brodie printed and laminated a variety of activities and resources for teachers so they don't have to spend a lot of time planning a lesson.
"They can just grab an activity and use it because it's already been thought out," Brodie said. "It saves a lot of time. I'm just excited that we were able to get it and expose more of our students to these things."
Brodie said fourth-grade WES teacher Melinda Tyler also secured a Bright Ideas Grant in the amount of $1,500. The grant funded two STEM carts for fourth-grade hallway.