Main Street Wetumpka is gearing up to host two holiday events, the Holiday Hop and the Downtown Wetumpka Holiday Open House.
Main Street Wetumpka executive director Jenny Stubbs said the Holiday Hop is an opportunity for one lucky resident to win a gift basket valued at $2,000.
Main Street Wetumpka will print up hundreds of shopping cards customers can
pick up at any participating downtown business beginning Nov. 27, according to Stubbs. On the card will be a listing of all participating businesses. The participant will have to visit each of those businesses to get the card punched and initialed.
Stubbs said participants do not have to purchase from your business, but they do have to personally visit the business and engage with an employee at the business.
Once participants have their entire card punched and initialed, they will return the card to any participating business’ drop box. The deadline to return the card is Dec. 19.
On Dec. 21, there will be a drawing and once the winner is verified, he/she will receive the $2,000 gift basket.
Stubbs said the idea for the event was born out of Main Street Wetumpka’s Promotions Committee. She said the Holiday Hop serves as a way to get people explore downtown and see what businesses have to offer while enjoying some holiday décor.
Stubbs said Main Street Wetumpka is still accepting applications from businesses that would like to be a part of the Holiday Hop. The deadline for businesses to sign up is Nov. 2. Participating businesses are required to contribute to the prize basket.
Main Street Wetumpka is also hosting the Downtown Wetumpka Holiday Open House on Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. During the event, participating downtown stores will be offering deals and seasonal specials to shoppers on that day.
Stubbs said the open house is the perfect way to get started with holiday shopping.
For more information about these events, contact Stubbs at 334-478-3926.