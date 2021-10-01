All night, Stanhope Elmore’s defense stood like a levee, preventing the flow of Calera’s offensive production.
Calera took a first-quarter lead but from there it couldn’t move the ball for a long stretch.
Unfortunately, the Mustangs’ offense couldn’t play complementary football. The levee broke.
Two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Eagles sealed a 20-3 victory at Stanhope Friday.
“It was a hard fought game. Hats off to Calera, they did a good job,” Stanhope coach Brian Bradford said. “Thought the kids played hard. We just made some mistakes from all different sides. Moved the football fine, didn’t score touchdowns in the red zone and that was the difference in the game.”
Things were looking up for the Mustangs at one point in the third quarter.
Calera had a 7-3 lead and the ball inside the redzone, facing a third-and-1. With its run game stymied all night, the Eagles elected to try a pass in the short-yardage situation.
Quarterback Preston Stokes dropped back to pass and was met with an emphatic collision, resulting in a strip sack. Stanhope defensive lineman Kameron Stokes dove on the fumble.
Feeling confident in his unit, defensive coordinator Hunter Adams gave a message to Stanhope’s offense when it faced a fourth-and-1 inside its own 30-yard-line the following drive.
“Go for it. We’ve got your back,” he said.
Stanhope converted on a two-yard wildcat run from running back Antonio Trone.
The tide turned in the opposite direction from there, however.
The Mustangs punted three plays later, then exchanged another set of punts with Calera thanks to a quarterback hit to force an incompletion from defensive end Caleb Foster.
“Like I’ve said before, that’s the heart and soul of our team is our offensive line and defensive line,” Bradford said. “I thought they played very hard. Defensive line did a good job stopping the run, we’ve done that very well all year long. Offensive line as well did a good job running, we were just one step from breaking it the whole night.”
Preston Stokes connected with Calera wide receiver Braylyn Farrington on back-to-back plays, the latter a 38-yard strike deep downfield, setting up a 14-yard touchdown on a screen pass to wide receiver Kobe Prentice, extending the Eagles’ lead to 13-3 with 10:46 remaining.
Stanhope’s offense followed with a three-and-out, the ensuing punt was returned to its 36-yard-line by Calera running back Chris Cotton and the Eagles went up 20-3 with less than seven minutes to play on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Stokes to Farrington.
An interception by Calera defensive back Wesley Head the Mustangs’ next possession helped put the game on ice for the Eagles.
Cornerback Pat Williams grabbed an interception of his own on the ensuing Calera drive, but it stood as far too little, far too late.
The Mustangs’ lone score of the night came on a second quarter field goal after their offense drove into the Eagles’ red zone.
Stanhope’s record now stands at 2-2 in region play, 4-3 at home. It stays at home next week for another regional contest against undefeated Helena.