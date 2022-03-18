Students, faculty share memories in wake of 16-year-old’s death
If I leave here tomorrow
Would you still remember me?
For I must be traveling on now
'Cause there's too many places I've got to see.
— Lynyrd Skynyrd ‘Freebird’
Can a 16-year-old leave a mark on a school being just a sophomore at Elmore County High School? Can the same student leave a mark on a community like Eclectic?
The answer is yes to both.
Simply put, everyone turned out to remember their loving friend Gardner Cameron Thursday night. It was just 24 hours after he died in an accident a few miles from his favorite place — Elmore County High School and especially the Elmore County High School football field where Cameron played with the school’s Maroon Marching Machine.
“That boy loved Elmore County High School,” Cameron’s father David told the standing room crowd at the football field. “From the looks of things, y'all loved him too.”
One by one, students and faculty — who were all friends of Gardner — took turns at a podium on a field where he once marched playing the flute, trumpet and baritone. All sharing stories of how the 16-year-old always comforted those around him and owned the school in his own mischievous ways.
“If you met him, he was your best friend,” Maroon Marching Machine band director Anthony Vittore said. “He had like a thousand best friends. He was going to own the room when he walked in.”
Within 90 minutes of the Wednesday accident Vittore opened Cameron’s favorite sanctuary — the band room — for Cameron’s friends to gather. First they gathered in disbelief.
“I was waiting for Gardner to just walk up over there and in a little reenactment, ‘Guys let me tell you what just happened,’” friend Mary Griffin said.
Vittore said soon that disbelief turned into the realization Gardner was gone — gone forever.
“We heard the news and didn’t believe it, ‘It can’t be him. It’s a rumor. It’s not going to happen,’” Vittore said. “Then you get a call and another.”
Then the disbelief of Gardner’s death turned to how to help those left behind.
“As a parent, as a teacher your job is to protect your kids, your students — protect them from the dangers of the world,” Vittore said. “[Wednesday] night, I couldn’t do it. It’s hard to see their faces and I understand they know what is going on, but it’s our job to be their protectors and be the ones there for them.”
Vittore was grieving with his students Wednesday night and will for days, weeks, months and years to come.
“Hardest part of my job is on senior night on this field, seeing them graduate knowing it's never going to be the same again,” Vittore told the crowd. “This field holds a lot of memories for us. That place in the stands with ‘Pride’ behind it, holds a lot of memories. It’s going to hold another one. I won’t take it for granted.”
Vittore admired Gardner for the good he did — even after ‘throwing’ a microphone at the student.
“I didn’t throw the mic at him,” Vittore said. “He just happened to be right there where the mic was going. Yes, he annoyed me sometimes — everyday. Our ritual everyday when he came in from band, he had his hat on. I’m like ‘Hat, hat.’ He’s like, ‘Who’s he talking to?’ It’s you everyday.”
Gardner would wear a hat most of the time — cowboy or trucker hat. Many could be seen worn by his friends Thursday night as they hugged each other and remembered Gardner.
“Secretly you loved that kid,” Vittore said. “You would do anything for him. He came in the room and he owned it. He couldn’t sneak into a room ever. He was going to be loud. He was going to see you. He was going to be sure you had a good day. I never saw him have a bad day.”
ECHS counselor Jerie Browning-Lewis said Gardner’s mischievous ways and loving heart charmed his way into the hearts of everyone.
“You didn’t meet him, you experienced him,” Lewis said. “He would get in trouble everyday. He would talk himself out of trouble everyday. He got two tardies in the same day. Then have us apologizing to him and changing it from a tardy to giving him permission to be late to the next class. I still don’t know how it happened.”
Faculty and staff weren’t the only ones Gardner was friendly with.
“Everyone was his best friend,” Lewis said. “He had 37 girlfriends and proposed to nine. You didn’t know you were his girlfriend until he walked up and told you.”
Maroon Marching Machine majorette Ophelia Bentley thought of Gardner as a sibling.
“We could joke like brother and sister and be there for each other like brother and sister,” Bentley said. “He was the most caring person you could ever meet. He was my best friend.”
Bentley said Gardner once tried on her majorette uniform, much to her disbelief.
“He goes, ‘Can I try on your uniform?’” Bentley said. “[It’s] like a one piece bathing suit. I’m like “No, I will get in trouble.’”
Before long Gardner is in the backseat of Bentley’s car putting on the uniform as Bentley drives down the road.
“I’m just like, ‘What are you doing?’” Bentley said “‘I told you I wanted to try on your uniform.’
There was no going back. He was like, ‘Can I take my underwear off?’ and I was like, ‘No, I will stop this car and get out.’”
Gardner was known to visit at times of the day or night.
“I remember it was 2:30 in the morning,” Griffin said. “He opened our mini refrigerator and got a Dr. Pepper. He barged into our house. He was like, ‘I need to talk.’
“We sat around for three hours. Somehow he always had a life lesson he was learning every week. Now, was it stupid? — yes, but God really shaped him over the years.”
There would be many late conversations, some that would interrupt Griffin and Gardner going to school the next day.
“He always answered,” Griffin said. “He always answered the phone call. He always showed up. He was one of those people you meet just once in your life and will never meet another person like it again.”
There are other stories of Gardner wearing a friend's homecoming dress and of other harmless mischievous acts. But just as important are the stories of Gardner’s support of those around him.
“Everytime I came into the band room upset, every single time he was there,” Maroon Marching Machine baritone section leader Tyler Thorne said. “He was there for me. It didn’t matter how happy I was, how sad I was, how angry I was.”
Thorne said he and Gardner moved to Eclectic from Wetumpka. They grew closer one summer and started hanging out more and more. When a trip to Skatezone in Wetumpka with Gardner and others occurs.
“I had the time of my life,” Thorne said. “We probably stayed out ‘til 3 a.m. Didn’t regret it one bit. Was dad mad? Definitely. Looking back I wish we would have stayed longer.”
It was moments like those life-long friendships developed. It was moments like those Gardner’s friends realized he was sharing his love of God.
“I can confidently say that there wasn’t a day he didn’t bring a smile to our room,” trumpet section leader Amanda Curley said. “He was light, not only with his personality, but was spiritually also. He lived his life for the Lord and encouraged everyone around him to do the same.”
Sharing the gospel was a path in life he shared with others including his father.
“We were riding one day and he was like ‘Dad, what do you think if I join the Navy?’” David said. “I said, ‘Son, if that is what you want to do, do it.’ But he said, ‘Dad, I want to become a chaplain.’ I said, ‘Son, if that is what you want to do, do it. Don’t hesitate.’ I wished he could have done it.”
David has played guitar with Gardner and sung with him in church. The father did get to hear Gardner’s first sermon recently.
“Boy, it was good,” David said. “He inspired me.”
Gardner had shared with Joshua Alexander he wanted to be a ‘preacher.’ Alexander said he will consider Thursday night’s vigil as a message from Gardner.
“He was a very talented young man and inspired me everyday,” Alexander said. “I know he inspired all of you. I think that this is a great sermon because it wakes all of us up. It shows us we need to live our life to the fullest because we never know when our last breath will be.”
Griffin said Gardner altered the life of everyone he met.
“He is one of those people you only meet once in life,” Griffin said. “You cherish every moment you get to spend with those people ‘cause he is someone who will change your life for the better and make you want to do better in life.”
Vittore said he is forever grateful for the mark Gardner left on him.
“He’s going to be cherished here forever,” Vittore said. “He’s got a spot in my heart forever. Now, I won’t be the same without him. Gardner, I’m sorry for throwing the mic at you.”
Thorne considered himself a big brother to Gardner. It’s his last year at ECHS and last time with the Maroon Marching Machine.
“I didn’t know it would be my last year with Gardner,” Thorne said. “I was asking the whole time, ‘What is Gardner going to do without me?’ I didn’t stop and think what I’m going to do without Gardner. I still don’t know. I’ll never know.
“You never know what you got til you lost it. I want everyone to realize something. This community sees you. This community hears you. This community loves you — every single one of you.”
“Don’t forget the people around you. Don’t forget Gardener Cameron.”