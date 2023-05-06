Two Wetumpka wrestlers were honored by the Elmore County Commission.
Christian Preston and Willie Cox were issued proclamations for winning the AHSAA Class 6A 220- and 285-pound championships, respectively.
Mid-South Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D) board chairman J.O. Norris notified the commission it was accepting applications for 2024 funding. There are nine RC&D councils across the state and eight counties in Mid-South including Elmore County.
“I’ve been associated with RC&D since the mid 60s,” Norris said. “They used to be funded by the federal government. In the 80s they cut them out. Back then funding had to be either soil or water is the only way to get approved by the RC&D.”
Norris said the RC&Ds can help with almost any nonprofit project.
“There is not a fire station in Elmore County that we haven’t done multides for,” he said.
Applications for RC&D funding are due by June 30, screened at the council and state levels then awarded in the fall.
Each RC&D must request at least $5,000 as the funding is intended for projects not meeting criteria for larger grants.
“We feel like we are the gap that fills where you can’t sign up for something else,” Morris said.
In other action the Elmore County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the April 13 meeting.
• Approved a memorandum of warrants for April 1 to April 14 totaling $5,649,595.48.
• Set a public hearing for 5 p.m. May 8 for a Class II Alcohol License application for Bottle Paradise in Wetumpka.
• Approved a resolution noting Fair Housing Month.
• Authorized a five-year lease agreement with Pitney Bowes for a mailing system for the public works department.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday