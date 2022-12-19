The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects.
Investigators with the Prattville Police Department released a photo of a truck and trailer that was used to commit a theft of copper wire valued at over $5,000.
“Investigators say possibly four suspects committed the theft and left in the pictured truck and trailer,” a CrimeStoppers release said. “The offense occurred, Tuesday, Nov. 22 at International Paper in Prattville.”
The suspects are wanted for first-degree theft of property which is a Class C felony.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for the identification of the subjects involved.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call the police or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. A tip may lead to a cash reward.