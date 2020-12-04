Wetumpka’s offense had a hard time finding success in the early stages of Friday night’s game against Prattville. The Lions took advantage and had a lead on the road against their rivals as Wetumpka continued to search for someone to take over.
Robert Rose became that someone as he delivered with a big second quarter to cut into the deficit before halftime and he quickly added more in the second half to help Wetumpka get back in front. Rose went on to finish with a game-high 27 points as Wetumpka closed out the 73-63 victory over Prattville.
“It helps us build a lot of momentum,” Wetumpka coach Byron Gaskin said. “We’re still a little up and down and not playing exactly how I want to play but we’re coming out on the right end so we’re doing a lot of things right. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Wetumpka (5-1) scored just 15 points in the first 10 minutes of the game but Rose provided the spark it needed to get the offense going. Rose scored 14 of the team’s final 16 points in the second quarter, including three layups while being fouled and he completed each three-point play at the line.
“I just told him to be aggressive and to keep attacking,” Gaskin said. “That’s what he’s good at.”
Rose added another and-one play in the fourth quarter for his final field goal of the night. As a team, Wetumpka finished on seven shot attempts while being fouled and converted five of them into three-point plays.
“We take a big blocking pad (in practice) and you have to score through it every time,” Gaskin said. “We didn’t get all the calls we wanted but I tell them in practice that you have to play on. You don’t know if you’re going to get the calls or not so you have to keep playing through the contact and that helped us a lot.”
Wetumpka used the free throw line to its advantage Friday night as it finished 26 of 33 from the stripe. Prattville cut Wetumpka’s lead all the way down to two points in the final three minutes but Wetumpka held off the Lions by making seven of its final eight attempts at the line.
“It’s about doing a lot of the small things,” Gaskin said. “You have to make your free throws at the end and we were only up 4 but were in the bonus and we got to shoot free throws the rest of the way. I think we hit all of them and that’s a big part of it.”
Wetumpka’s bench also played a major role in the victory, outscoring Prattville’s bench 20-4. A bulk of that bench production came from Lacorey Marshall who finished with 17 points, 12 of which came in the second half.
“With players like Lacorey or some of the other guys on the bench, you never know whose night it will be,” Gaskin said. “Somebody might get hot and that’s who we roll with and tonight that was Lacorey Marshall. He played a good game.”
Wetumpka was working through a rotation of players in the post earlier in the season and while Gaskin used his depth at the position against Prattville, Imarius Roberts got most of the minutes as the team’s five. Roberts contributed eight points, four rebounds and three steals against the Lions.
“He’s been coming along well for us,” Gaskin said. “He’s one of the best at boxing out for us and he does a lot of the little things on both ends of the court. He’s got a high basketball IQ and that’s what has earned him a lot of extra minutes."