The first game of this strangest of football seasons ended in an electric victory for the Elmore County Panthers, as they defeated Moody 27-7.
In the midst of the pandemic, with many doubting if high school football could even be played in an age of social distancing, ECHS came roaring out on the strength of rookie quarterback Payton Stephenson.
“All the news outlets said it’d be tough to get a season going, but here we go we’ve got one game in,” head coach Jordan Cantrell said. “We’re excited about that.”
Stephenson, a sophomore, dominated in his first varsity start, racking up 114 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries on the ground. He added another touchdown on a 4-11 night passing, with 46 yards in the air.
“I knew if the O-line did their jobs we’d have a good chance,” Stephenson said, crediting the Panthers’ conditioning program through the offseason for getting the team ready. “We’ve been in that weight room every day. All those sprints, all those burpies, all of it put us where we are tonight.”
Junior Sean Darnell complemented his quarterback in Elmore County’s ground assault, gaining 101 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Senior tight end Cole Boothe was on the receiving end of Stephenson’s passing score, a 7-yard strike in the first quarter.
Cantrell praised the tenacity of his defense in the game. Moody’s high-flying offense put up 235 yards through the air, but the Panthers held strong in multiple trips inside the red zone.
“The guys played with intensity and perseverance,” Cantrell said, noting the gameplan devised by defensive coordinator Josh Dobbins. “The effort of everyone, especially our secondary. They popped some plays on us, but I understand that. But (the secondary) kept sprinting to the ball relentlessly, even when the other team made a play.”
Junior linebacker Eli Simpson snuffed out a Moody scoring opportunity on the Blue Devils’ first possession, and he charged through to recover a fumbled snap. Reese Baker and Garrett Allen added interceptions against Moody quarterback A.J. Wallace.
With five minutes left in the half, and the Panthers up just a touchdown, a thunderstorm forced an hour-long lighting delay. The Panthers charged out of the pause, taking just seven plays to storm 60 yards, with Darnell finishing the drive with a 16-yard touchdown run.
Cantrell noted this year’s squad is almost entirely new.
“There were a lot of questions around us,” he said. “None of the news outlets, nobody gave us a shot. But it was a team effort.”