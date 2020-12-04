Scoring was at a premium during the girls game of Friday’s rivalry meeting between Wetumpka and Prattville. Neither offense could find a rhythm for most of the night but when that happens, a defense has to step up and Wetumpka’s did just that.
Wetumpka (3-2) locked in on the defensive end of the court, holding the Lions to just four made field goals in the second half, and pulled away in the fourth quarter on its way to a 35-29 victory. The win marked Wetumpka’s second consecutive victory, its first winning streak of the season.
“A win like this over your rival is always good,” Wetumpka coach Jermel Bell said. “Then to be able to finish off a strong week, that shows off all the hard work we have put in. That’s always a positive. We’re going to go forward and try to build off each win. We want to continue to do the good things.”
Turnovers and missed shots were the biggest issues for both teams in the first half but Wetumpka still felt confident with the way it was playing if it just got a few more shots to fall. That’s exactly what Wetumpka was able to do as the 3-point halftime lead spread out to as many as 14 points in the second half.
Prattville (1-5) was held without points for nearly the first seven minutes of the third quarter as Wetumpka started strong on the defensive end.
“We wanted to put more emphasis on defense,” Bell said. “That really kept us in the ball game and we forced them to work to get their shots up… We made some adjustments at halftime and told the girls to keep with the high intensity. We had to keep the pressure on them. We knew the defense had gotten us to where we were so we wanted to keep up with that.”
Wetumpka’s offense never fully came around but it did just enough to put plenty of space between itself and the Lions. Wetumpka started the second half on an 11-0 run which came behind seven points from Khloe Harris.
“We had been having some letdowns in the second half so we knew the third quarter was important,” Bell said. “We needed to have great intensity and that’s what happened.”
Harris led Wetumpka with 11 points, most of which came from her jump shot. She had one 3-pointer but knocked down three more shots from just inside the line.
“One of her goals she set tonight was to be ready to shoot,” Bell said. “And every time she touched the ball, she was ready to shoot. And that allowed her to get into double figures.”
After Harris knocked down her 3-pointer to start the third quarter, six points was as close as Prattville got in the second half. The Lions got back within single digits for most of the fourth quarter but Zariah Fannin (10 points) helped finish things off with four free throws in the final four minutes.
“That’s really important,” Bell said. “Last year, we lost a few games that were less than six points where it could’ve gone either way. With tonight, even with all the pressure, they handled it really well. I’m proud of them for that.”