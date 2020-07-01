Officials from the City of Millbrook, Elmore County Commission and the state announced Thursday four road projects totaling more than $1.4 million.
Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley said the road projects were made possible by the relationship the city has with the Elmore County Commission.
“We’re extremely lucky to have a relationship with our commission that is second to none,” Kelley said during a press conference at Village Green Park. “That relationship is a result of that.”
The location and scope of work include the following.
• Intersection of Coosada Parkway and Alabama Highway 14 — A traffic signal will be installed along with the addition of left and right turn lanes on Coosada Parkway.
• Intersection of Ingram Road and Highway 14 — A traffic signal will be installed along with the addition of left and right turn lanes on Ingram Road.
• Intersection of Oak Tree Road and Highway 14 — A study will take place between Grandview and Browns roads on Highway 14. The purpose of the study is to produce a comprehensive plan to improve access and safety along this section of the highway.
• Intersection of Alabama River Parkway, Cobbs Ford Road and Highway 143 — Reconfigure existing lanes or add an additional lane to accommodate left turns off Highway 143 on to intersecting local roads and adjusting existing traffic signals.
Kelley said although all four projects will benefit drivers, he is most proud of the work that will be done at the Ingram Road and Highway 14 intersection.
“That (intersection) has been a disaster,” he said. “We’ve had deaths there and done everything there except get a signal. It’s going to mean so much to that intersection. This is just going to be such an improvement. It’s been 20 years in the making.”
This was one of 28 projects selected by the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II) Committee for 2020.
The committee reviewed 121 applications that requested a portion of approximately $148 million in ATRIP-II funding made available via the Rebuild Alabama Act.
“Rebuild Alabama allowed for additional funding for road projects that have been kicked down the road for years in Elmore County,” Elmore County Commission chairman Troy Stubbs said. “With this additional funding, we’re able to tackle projects we deem are necessary throughout the county.”
These road improvements were included in the commission’s county transportation plan for fiscal year 2020.
“It has been a priority of the Elmore County Commission to partner with local municipalities on infrastructure projects,” commissioner Bart Mercer said. “That way we are able to maximize tax payers’ dollars.”
State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) echoed Kelley’s statements concerning relationships.
“So much more can be accomplished working together and pulling in the same direction,” he said. “That didn’t start with Rebuild Alabama. It started many years ago with the Elmore County Road Department, the Elmore County Commission who worked with all the municipalities in the county to come up with a map that showed all the projects they mutually agreed on and can start pulling together. Now, what we are seeing is the beginning of a long future of pulling projects together that benefit our citizens.”
The projects are expected to break ground spring or summer 2021 and the study will be completed in the coming weeks, according to Elmore County engineer and operations officer Richie Beyer.