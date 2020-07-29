On Nov. 3, Elmore County voters will have a chance to vote on the renewal of a 1-mill tax to benefit Elmore County Public Schools.
The Elmore County Commission unanimously voted on Monday to approve a petition from the Elmore County Schools board of education requesting the item to be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The 29-year tax is set to expire in October 2021, according to Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis.
“This is not a new tax — it’s a renewal of something that’s already in place,” Dennis pointed out. “This is already on the books so nothing will change for residents.”
Sixty percent of voters must be in favor in order for the of the 1 mill school tax to pass. The 1 mill tax, which equates to $946,162, is a part of the 10 mill of ad valorem taxes that municipalities must allocate to local schools. Dennis said the other 9 mills have already been renewed.
The value of 1 mill is different from county to county and is based on the value of property on that jurisdiction, Dennis said.
“The value of a mill in Elmore County is very strong,” Dennis said. “It’s higher than the value of a mill in some of the surrounding counties.”
If the referendum does not pass, residents will still pay the tax in the form of a mandated tax from the state. The tax will continue to be levied whether it passes not because the state requires a total of 10 mills to be allocated for education.
“It looks better for us as a county if we make the decision ourselves to pay the tax, rather than it being mandated by the state,” Dennis said.
With the November election forthcoming, commission chairman Troy Stubbs said it makes sense to include the referendum on the ballot instead of paying for a special election later.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved the minutes from the July 13 meeting.
• Approved the Memorandum of Warrants for the period of July 1 through July 20.
• Approved the Employee’s Retirement System Resolution to convert Tier II employees to Tier I benefits.
• Approved the fiscal year 2021 holiday schedule.
• Approved the fiscal year 2021 commission meeting dates.
• Set a public hearing for Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. to discuss a proposed right of way vacation by adjoining landowners of Forest Hill Road.
• Approved two Family Medical Leave requests
• Approved two personnel notifications for new hires