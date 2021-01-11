With an increased number of personnel absences at Coosada and Holtville elementary schools, all students at both schools have transitioned to virtual platforms for the remainder of this week.
Superintendent Richard Dennis said 11 employees are absent at Coosada Elementary and 12 are out at Holtville Elementary. However, not all of them have tested positive for COVID-19.
Out of the 11 employees absent at Coosada, five have tested positive for COVID. At Holtville, 3 of the 12 have tested positive.
“Personnel having to self isolate because of direct contact is the biggest issues in those schools right now,” Dennis said. “We’re unable to accommodate students given the number of personnel absent right now.”
Aside from those who are self isolating because of direct contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID, Dennis said some absences are due to deaths in the family and sickness unrelated to COVID.
“Overall, most of our schools have low numbers of positive COVID cases,” Dennis said. “A total of four employees have tested positive in the Holtville community – referring to the elementary, middle and high school. A total of five employees have tested positive in the Wetumpka community, which consists of three schools, and there are no positive cases in Eclectic.”
Dennis said the district will evaluate the health status of each school after Friday and will determine if students will return to school in person on Jan. 19.
“Parents and guardians of students at Coosada Elementary and Holtville Elementary will be notified of a specific return date as soon as possible,” Dennis said. “We apologize for this inconvenience and hope everyone will take precautions and remain safe. Thank you for your support.”