A single-vehicle crash on Tuesday claimed the lives of two Wetumpka residents.
Around 10:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Tobaius D. George, 28, of Wetumpka, was killed when the 2007 Hyundai Sonata he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned before catching fire, according to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The passenger in the vehicle, Miracle D. Johnson, 19, of Wetumpka, who was not using a seat belt, was killed when she was ejected from the vehicle.
George and Johnson were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The wreck occurred on Chapel Road near Luther Street, approximately 5 miles west of Wetumpka. The preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a contributing factor in the wreck.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.