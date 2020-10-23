If you’re wondering what Halloween festivities await you in the year of COVID-19, look no further.
Although the city of Wetumpka canceled its annual Candy Walk due to COVID-19, there are other festivities for families to enjoy.
The Elmore Community Hospital is adapting its annual Halloween Spooktacular event to accommodate COVID safety measures. Instead of inviting the community inside of the hospital to participate in Halloween fun, the hospital is hosting a drive-thru event.
On Halloween night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., residents are invited to enjoy a spectacular production, said Heidi Smith, director of marketing for the hospital.
Smith said traffic will flow in one direction with participants entering the hospital on Highway 231. Zombies, headless horsemen, witches and other spooky creatures inhabiting the hospital’s graveyard will greet guests as they arrive.
“It is going to be a production,” Smith said. “It will take about three days to get everything set up so we’re planning to get started that Thursday before Halloween.”
Smith said participants will roll down their windows to receive a bag of candy from event volunteers, which consists of hospital staff and their families.
A local business owner has also organized a Halloween event that will be fun for the whole family, and it will introduce the community to a variety of local businesses.
“After the 2020 that we as adults have experienced this year, I thought the local kids need to have some normal fun,” said Jonathan O’Dell, owner of JoJo’s Mini Golf and Frozen Yogurt, located at 165 Red Eagle Drive. “So after the city had to cancel, I reached out to local businesses and was overwhelmed by the positive response from both businesses and individuals wanting to help out.”
O’Dell decided to host a candy walk on his mini golf course that’s located just in front of the Wetumpka YMCA off Highway 231. The event will be on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Local businesses, churches and individuals are sponsoring tables on each hole. No golf will be played that night, but sponsors will have information about their businesses while handing out free candy to the kids.
Sponsors are each paying $50 to participate, half of which will be donated to the Elmore County Food Bank. Bins will also be placed for individuals who wish to make their own donations to the Elmore County Food Pantry, as well as the Elmore County Humane Society. Otherwise, there is no charge to the public to attend.
So far, the following individuals and businesses were among the list of sponsors: Mainer Farms, Greg Jones, Copper House Deli, Allen’s Heating and Air, Creed Gym, The Vault Variety Shop, Wetumpka High Theatre Guild, Mr. Electric, Domino’s Wetumpka, Warriors Powder Coating, Better Maintenance/Jody Ledbetter, William Paul Skinner/Long Lewis Ford, Girl Scout Troop 9008, Boy Scout Troop 50, Bethel Worship Center, Elmore County Food Bank, Jessica Penn, Shear Envy, Jackson Hagen State Farm, Wee Ones Pre-School and Waitr.
O’Dell said his parking lot as well as the Wetumpka YMCA can be used for parking. There will be volunteers directing traffic.
He also encouraged the community to support local businesses.
“They need your support this year now more than ever,” he said. “Many are well over 50% down in revenue this year. Bring the kids in their costumes, have fun, learn about local businesses and take home some candy.”
For those living in the Holtville area, local baker Garris Welch is opening up her home to trick-or-treaters on Halloween night. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Welch is hosting a candy drop at her home, 9350 Holtville Road.
Welch said she has a circular driveway and residents are invited to walk or drive-thru to get some candy dropped in their Halloween bucket. She said all ages are welcome. The candy given will be individually wrapped. No baked goods will be included.