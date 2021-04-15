Twenty-five students throughout Elmore County have been named finalists in the 2021 Joe Sewell Memorial Award and John Sewell Memorial Scholarship program.
The award was established in 2005 to recognize outstanding high school senior athletes in Elmore County who have consistently represented the highest ideals of Christian leadership. Each year, one male and one female senior from Elmore County high schools are chosen for the top honor – the Joe Sewell Memorial Award and the $3,000 John Sewell Scholarship.
Male and female winners are also selected for various categories - academics, athletics, leadership, church, community and character - with each category winner receiving a $1,000 scholarship. The Joe Sewell Memorial Award is the only program of its kind in the River Region that presents scholarship money in conjunction with the awards to overall and category winners.
This year’s 17th Joe Sewell Memorial Award banquet will be held Tuesday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wetumpka Civic Center. Due to COVID, capacity at the banquet will be limited. This year’s banquet will be a private event for the senior student finalists, their four family guests, their coaches and banquet sponsors. The ninth grade certificate winners will be recognized at a 4 p.m. ceremony.
This year’s keynote speaker is former University of Alabama and NFL quarterback, Brodie Croyle. Croyle is the executive director of Big Oak Ranch, which was established in 1974 by his father, Alabama football legend, John Croyle. Big Oak Ranch is a Christian home for abused, neglected, orphaned and abandoned children. It was founded on the words of Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Croyle is married to Kelli Schutz Croyle. They have two sons, Sawyer and Luke.
The Joe Sewell Memorial Award serves to honor the legacy of Joe Sewell, a native of the Titus community who established a successful baseball career in Major League Baseball from 1920-1933 and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1977. Sewell’s athletic skill was apparent as he holds two of Major League Baseball’s records including the lifetime record for fewest strikeouts in his 14-year career with only 114 in 7,132 at-bats. His character and leadership are qualities that serve as the foundation of this award. His cousin John Sewell, for whom the top scholarships are named, loved sports and spent much of his free time coaching and helping young people. Both men left a legacy in Elmore County that youth and adults alike can emulate.
The Joe Sewell Board of Directors expressed their appreciation for the consistent generosity of the loyal sponsors whose contributions allow the awarding of the program’s scholarships, as well as the opportunity to celebrate the students’ accomplishments with a formal award event each year. For more information regarding the award and scholarship program, visit Joesewellaward.com.
The 25 finalists are:
MACY ELIZABETH ADAMS
Edgewood Academy
Volleyball, Basketball
CHLOE MORGAN ANDRESS
Elmore County High School
Volleyball, Powerlifting
ALDEN BARENTINE
New Life Christian Academy
Football, Baseball
BENJAMIN BARKER
Wetumpka High School
Football, Basketball, Baseball
SAMUEL BRIAN BARLET
Elmore County High School
Soccer, Track, Powerlifting
ERIKA RENAE BROADWAY
Holtville High School
Volleyball
HAYLEE RENEE BROWN
Edgewood Academy
Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, Track
MORGAN MCKINLEE CAUSEY
Wetumpka High School
Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Field
JALEN COBB
Tallassee High School
Track and Field
JAMES COLE FREEMAN
Stanhope Elmore High School
Baseball
ALEXANDRA GREEN
Stanhope Elmore High School
Volleyball, Basketball
KELLEY GRACE GREEN
Elmore County High School
Volleyball, Softball, Basketball, Track
RICHARD MATTHEW HICKS
Holtville High School
Basketball
HAILEY A. HOLBERT
Wetumpka High School
Soccer and Cross Country
JACOB ABBOTT INGRAM
Tallassee High School
Baseball
MICHAEL BLAKE JONES
Elmore County High School
Soccer
ALEXIS LOVE
Tallassee High School
Softball, Track and Field, Volleyball
HALEIGH VICTORIA MAY
Tallassee High School
Cheerleader, Track and Field
RIKKI LEE MCADAMS
Stanhope Elmore High School
Softball, Volleyball
MICHAEL CHRISTIAN MOZINGO
Stanhope Elmore High School
Baseball
JAXON WESLEY MULDER
Edgewood Academy
Football, Golf
CARSON MICHAEL PEEVY
Edgewood Academy
Football, Basketball, Track and Field
PAXTON LEE PRICE
Holtville High School
Soccer
JUSTIN DAVID TALLEY
New Life Christian Academy
Football, Baseball
LUKE TESSIER
Wetumpka High School
Soccer