Brodie Croyle

Brodie Croyle will be the keynote speaker at the banquet.

Twenty-five students throughout Elmore County have been named finalists in the 2021 Joe Sewell Memorial Award and John Sewell Memorial Scholarship program.

The award was established in 2005 to recognize outstanding high school senior athletes in Elmore County who have consistently represented the highest ideals of Christian leadership. Each year, one male and one female senior from Elmore County high schools are chosen for the top honor – the Joe Sewell Memorial Award and the $3,000 John Sewell Scholarship.

Male and female winners are also selected for various categories - academics, athletics, leadership, church, community and character - with each category winner receiving a $1,000 scholarship. The Joe Sewell Memorial Award is the only program of its kind in the River Region that presents scholarship money in conjunction with the awards to overall and category winners.

This year’s 17th Joe Sewell Memorial Award banquet will be held Tuesday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wetumpka Civic Center. Due to COVID, capacity at the banquet will be limited. This year’s banquet will be a private event for the senior student finalists, their four family guests, their coaches and banquet sponsors. The ninth grade certificate winners will be recognized at a 4 p.m. ceremony.

This year’s keynote speaker is former University of Alabama and NFL quarterback, Brodie Croyle. Croyle is the executive director of Big Oak Ranch, which was established in 1974 by his father, Alabama football legend, John Croyle. Big Oak Ranch is a Christian home for abused, neglected, orphaned and abandoned children. It was founded on the words of Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Croyle is married to Kelli Schutz Croyle. They have two sons, Sawyer and Luke.  

The Joe Sewell Memorial Award serves to honor the legacy of Joe Sewell, a native of the Titus community who established a successful baseball career in Major League Baseball from 1920-1933 and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1977. Sewell’s athletic skill was apparent as he holds two of Major League Baseball’s records including the lifetime record for fewest strikeouts in his 14-year career with only 114 in 7,132 at-bats. His character and leadership are qualities that serve as the foundation of this award. His cousin John Sewell, for whom the top scholarships are named, loved sports and spent much of his free time coaching and helping young people. Both men left a legacy in Elmore County that youth and adults alike can emulate.

The Joe Sewell Board of Directors expressed their appreciation for the consistent generosity of the loyal sponsors whose contributions allow the awarding of the program’s scholarships, as well as the opportunity to celebrate the students’ accomplishments with a formal award event each year. For more information regarding the award and scholarship program, visit Joesewellaward.com.

The 25 finalists are:

MACY ELIZABETH ADAMS

Edgewood Academy

Volleyball, Basketball 

CHLOE MORGAN ANDRESS

Elmore County High School

Volleyball, Powerlifting

ALDEN BARENTINE

New Life Christian Academy

Football, Baseball

BENJAMIN BARKER

Wetumpka High School

Football, Basketball, Baseball

SAMUEL BRIAN BARLET

Elmore County High School

Soccer, Track, Powerlifting

ERIKA RENAE BROADWAY

Holtville High School

Volleyball

HAYLEE RENEE BROWN

Edgewood Academy

Volleyball, Basketball, Softball, Track

MORGAN MCKINLEE CAUSEY

Wetumpka High School

Volleyball, Basketball, Track and Field

JALEN COBB

Tallassee High School

Track and Field 

JAMES COLE FREEMAN

Stanhope Elmore High School

Baseball

ALEXANDRA GREEN

Stanhope Elmore High School

Volleyball, Basketball

KELLEY GRACE GREEN

Elmore County High School

Volleyball, Softball, Basketball, Track 

RICHARD MATTHEW HICKS

Holtville High School

Basketball

HAILEY A. HOLBERT

Wetumpka High School

Soccer and Cross Country

JACOB ABBOTT INGRAM

Tallassee High School

Baseball

MICHAEL BLAKE JONES

Elmore County High School

Soccer

ALEXIS LOVE

Tallassee High School

Softball, Track and Field, Volleyball

HALEIGH VICTORIA MAY

Tallassee High School

Cheerleader, Track and Field

RIKKI LEE MCADAMS

Stanhope Elmore High School

Softball, Volleyball

MICHAEL CHRISTIAN MOZINGO

Stanhope Elmore High School

Baseball

JAXON WESLEY MULDER

Edgewood Academy

Football, Golf

CARSON MICHAEL PEEVY

Edgewood Academy 

Football, Basketball, Track and Field

PAXTON LEE PRICE

Holtville High School

Soccer

JUSTIN DAVID TALLEY

New Life Christian Academy

Football, Baseball

LUKE TESSIER 

Wetumpka High School

Soccer