Ten rising seniors from across Elmore County were selected on July 16 to participate in the Distinguished Young Women of Elmore County 2023 Scholarship Program.
The event will be held at Wetumpka High School beginning at 6 p.m. The program is sponsored by the Phi Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an educators’ organization. Teachers and volunteers give hours of service to produce this event.
Participants will be evaluated on scholastic achievements, interviews, talent performance, self-expression with an on-stage question and physical fitness. Scholarship and interview skills are the basis for 50 percent of the competition.
The program awards scholarship money to the college of the participant’s choices and the opportunity for other college granted scholarships.
“This year’s program will award scholarships totaling over $6,000,” said Mel Reese and Katie Cole, program chairmen. “We want to thank all our local businesses, friends, and family for supporting us. This program is based totally on donations.”
Last year’s winner, A’Nyia Lynch of Millbrook and several 2022 category winners will give out awards.
Admission is $10 per person (children age five and under are free) and programs are $10 each.
The winner will represent Elmore County at the statewide competition in Montgomery on January 20-21, 2023.
The Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama will then advance to the Distinguished Young Women of America’s competition. This is one of America’s oldest scholarship programs for young women. DYW inspires high school seniors to develop their full, individual potential through a fun experience that highlights their accomplishments. The program encourages young women to develop self-confidence and abilities to interview effectively, to speak in public, to perform on stage and to build interpersonal relationships.
“Our focus is to help these young ladies to receive scholarships to attend the college of their choice,” said Reese.