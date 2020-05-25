After being virtually free of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, a number of Wetumpka Health and Rehab residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to NHS Management spokesperson Joe Perkins, 34 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those 34, only two are symptomatic.
"What we have done as a matter of extreme precaution in many of our nursing homes (managed by NHS Management) is we've gone to a very high level of testing," Perkins said. "We tested this past week at Wetumpka (Health and Rehab) and we got the results back to show we had 34 positives. Of those two, only two were symptomatic."
"For the other 32, we would not have known it at all if it weren't for testing. W'ere doing testing over the top."
Perkins said this testing was done on only one wing of the facility but officials are considering testing the entire home. Perkins explained there was reason to test this particular wing.
"Once we find any suspicion at all in a section of one of our facilities then we will test that specific area," Perkins said.
Perkins said no employees have tested positive at this time and explained as part of NHS protocol employees are already isolated to particular areas as it is.
Perkins said he is not aware of any COVID-19-related deaths at the facility.
Extreme measures have been taken throughout the pandemic at Wetumpka Health and Rehab and all of NHS Management's affiliated facilities, but now more protocol comes into play.
"We're following all the protocols," Perkins said. "Those who have tested positive will be isolated. One of the things we try to do if we see any sign of the virus in the facility is we work extremely aggressively to isolate it."
Perkins said the facility will take care of those who test positive and isolate them from those who have not been exposed. Although only two residents are showing symptoms, Perkins said they — along with the other residents — will be closely monitored to be transferred to another facility for a higher level of care if necessary.
"We're extremely vigilant," Perkins said. "We will be very aggressive trying to fight this virus and stop it."
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have cumulatively been 270 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elmore County and seven related deaths, as of 6:10 p.m. according to Alabama Department of Public Health. There have been 63 new cases reported in Elmore County in the last six days.