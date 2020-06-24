The Eclectic Police Department said a theft ring resulted in the arrest of three Eclectic residents and one Tallassee resident who are facing multiple charges.
On Monday, Eclectic police chief Robert Head said Jeremy Clark, Robert Justin House, Devin Wayne Foster and Sherry Michelle Foster were all arrested June 11.
“These suspects here were wanted in reference to multiple catalytic converter thefts in Elmore County and surrounding cities,” Head said. “This has led to not only to those charges but also charges on drugs and theft of a car.”
Head said evidence shows how the theft ring operated.
“Sherry Foster would drive Devin Foster to the vehicles where Devin would cut the catalytic covers off of cars,” Head said. “Jeremy Clark had a small business recycling license and he would take the converters to a recycling facility. We found out Robert House was attempting to partner with these suspects to get in on assisting Devin Foster.”
Head said they found a ledger Clark, 32, kept showing where he would make anywhere from $3,500 to $6,000 every time he visited a recycling facility.
Devin Foster, 34, is charged with two counts of criminal trespass, six counts of unlawful breaking and entering and six counts of theft of property.
Sherry Foster is charged with six counts of unlawful breaking and entering and six counts of theft of property.
Clark is charged with six counts of unlawful breaking and entering and six counts of theft of property and six counts of buying and receiving stolen property.
House, 32, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime.
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the presence of precious metal such as platinum, palladium, or rhodium contained inside catalytic converters is what drives these thefts.
The organization stated one converter can bring $20 to $240 when recycled.
Head expects the number of converter thefts in the area will slow down.
“This seemed to be an upcoming ring,” he said. “I don’t think the really had it all together, but they were getting there fast. We know of one area where they hit 35 vehicles. I think we put a dent in the catalytic converter thefts in this area.”
He said law enforcement is looking for Jeremy Robert File who is suspected of taking part in these thefts.
“He is wanted on conspiracy charges involving catalytic converter thefts throughout multiple jurisdictions, as well as several drug related charges,” Head said. “He frequents Elmore, Tallapoosa, Autauga, and Montgomery counties.”