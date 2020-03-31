Preparing for a quarantine is much like preparing for a natural disaster, according to Alabama 4H extension specialist Andrea Morris.
As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state, many are self-isolating and taking Gov. Kay Ivey’s strict advice to stay home. During this time, the key is to stock up on food and other important items. Morris
recommends evaluating the amount of storage space before deciding what food to buy.
“If you have a standard-size refrigerator, consider purchasing items that can go in the pantry since space may be limited,” she said. “Use plastic, airtight bins to store pantry items if space is limited.”
Morris said fresh produce isn’t the best choice because it perishes quickly.
“Canned and frozen produce are great options and will last the entire time under quarantine,” she said. “Choose canned fruits packed in juice instead of syrup. Keep a colorful plate in mind when planning foods for meals. Carrots, peppers, broccoli, spinach, asparagus and lots of other vegetables are available in canned and frozen varieties.”
In case a family member comes down with the coronavirus or gets sick, Morris said to make sure tummy-friendly foods are on hand.
“Remember to follow your physician’s dietary orders at all times,” she said. “I recommend foods such as clear liquids and broth, ice pops and gelatin snack cups, electrolyte drinks, dry toast, saltine crackers, bananas, white rice and unsweetened applesauce.”
During the extended break from regular school and work routines, Morris said it’s important to eat three meals a day.
“During normal times, lunch is usually eaten at school or work, so be sure your list includes enough food for all three meals each day,” she said. “If snacks are needed, consider flavored water, fruits, vegetables, low-fat cheese sticks, nuts or lightly salted and buttered microwave popcorn. Avoid processed snacks with added fats, sugar and salt.”
Make sure to purchase foods with vitamins, she said.
“Vitamin D is referred to as the sunshine vitamin,” she said. “Being indoors for extended periods may result in low Vitamin D levels. Add to your grocery list foods that are good sources of Vitamin D. These include spinach, fortified cereals, milk and orange juice and canned salmon, tuna and mackerel.She also encouraged families make meal times fun and educational.
“Cooking together can be a great time to share family recipes, teach children cooking skills and break up the monotony of being in the house for a long time,” Morris said. “Making your own pizza, baking fresh breads or having a cookie decorating contest are all good ideas.”