Levi Rawls is no stranger to the sidelines of Dadeville High School sports.
On Friday nights in the fall, Rawls can be found roaming the sidelines at football games helping deliver water to the players and cheering on the Tigers with the cheerleaders. But Rawls really loves a different sport — basketball.
“He has been playing since elementary school,” Rawls' mother Cameron Raines said. “It means the world to him. He will eat, live and breathe basketball. He loves it.”
Thursday, Rawls traveled to Eclectic for the game between Dadeville and Elmore County. It was supposed to be a home game for Dadeville, but gymnasium renovations have forced Dadeville to play all road games this season. Thursday was also special for the Dadeville High School senior — it was his 19th birthday.
Rawls has never taken to the field as a varsity Tiger, but that changed Thursday night as two coaches got together to make the special athlete’s birthday extraordinary.
“He is in my class at school,” Dadeville basketball coach Jesse Foster said. “He just loves sports. He just loves Coach Foster. I told him when he got to be a senior, I’m going to do something special for him. [Thursday] is his birthday. That makes it even more special.”
Elmore County basketball coach Rodney Taylor held the same position several years ago at Dadeville and Taylor’s wife Amy Cowhick Taylor taught Rawls in the second grade at Dadeville. Foster and Taylor conspired to allow Rawls to make the first points of the game Thursday night in Eclectic.
Rawls would wake up Thursday morning shouting, “Basketball, basketball,” as Foster had started to prep Rawls for his special appearance. Rawls would warm up with the Tigers and don a jersey to take a shot in the game.
Rawls was surrounded by family and friends and even had the Elmore County High School student section cheering him on during warmups and as Rawls scored in the opening seconds of the game.
And Taylor was fine giving up the tip and lead in the game for a bigger lesson and moment.
“I talked to the team [Wednesday] night and told them what was going to happen,” Taylor said. “I told them, ‘You got to understand that child doesn’t have all the blessings you have. Y’all are good athletes, have physical abilities, smart kids.’ I said, ‘For this young man, this will be the highlight of his life.’”
Elmore County senior Matthew Stephenson would feed Rawls the first rebound to allow Rawls another chance as would Rawls’ teammates. Finally the ball bounced through the rim to everyone’s cheers.
Rawls would return to the stands to cheer on his teammates for the rest of the game.
Rawls’ family was grinning from ear-to-ear.
“Good job buddy,” Raines told her son.
Rawls was asked if the events of the night were the best gift ever.
“Yes sir,” the fresh 19 year old said.
Dadeville would win the game easily, but the best memory of the night will be rivals on the court coming together to make a special moment all will remember.