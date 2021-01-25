For Wetumpka City Council member Cheryl Tucker, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is meant to be a day of service to one’s community, so that’s what she and others did on Jan. 18.
“Unlike other holidays where you have a day off, Dr. King’s Day is a day on, a day of service,” Tucker said. “That’s what I want to do as a council member and I want to encourage others to serve their community as well.”
Organized by Idell Gill, Billie Ruth Rawls and Tucker, the event gave the community a chance to fellowship and learn about black history. Citizens of Wetumpka celebrated MLK Day and honored the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by placing a wreath at the Martin L. King, Jr. Multicultural Center and giving tours of the Black History Museum.
Volunteers cleaned, organized, and set up exhibits at the Black History Museum. Once the museum was spruced up, it was ready to welcome visitors. The recorded words of Dr. King filled the air as Rawls, the museum curator, and volunteer Patricia Williams gave guided tours. Tucker said about 35 people enjoyed tours of the Black History Museum.
A wreath-laying ceremony took place with Tucker, the councilmember for District 2, laying the wreath. Residents Dwight Colquitt and Cynthia Thrasher volunteered to cook and serve food at the event. Other event volunteers included Bradley Tucker, LaKerri Gill, Keliscia Ward, Ladoris Tuck, Pamela Williams, Annie Lyles and Patricia Williams.
Community events have been held on MLK Day for more than 20 years. Typically, the day includes a march and rally, but those events were canceled due to COVID-19.
“We decided to cancel those events because we didn’t so many people gathered together at one time,” Tucker said. “We decided on guided museum tours because we would be able to limit the number of people in the museum at a time.”
Overall, Tucker said the event was a success and she thanked all of those who helped make it possible.