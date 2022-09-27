A cinderblock building with a red roof and door sitting behind the Eclectic Public Library might not look like much to the average passer-by, but to the townsfolk of Eclectic, it is an opportunity to learn about the town they call home.
Librarian for Eclectic Public Library, Betty Coker, has had a dream of opening a museum for the town for years. Now, after several months — if not years — of hard work, grant writing and coordinating with volunteers, Coker’s dream is finally coming true.
The Eclectic Museum will officially open its bright red doors Saturday afternoon. The grand opening event will offer a tour of the building, a journey through the hundreds of donated memorabilia and historic items on display, refreshments and more.
Coker plans to have a large poster thanking the dozens of helpers the museum has had since the beginning — helpers that gave countless hours or donations to the library or museum.
“There are a lot of great helpers here who put this together,” Coker said. “I couldn’t be happier.”
The museum had help from more than just the local volunteers. Coker sang the praises of the Daniel Foundation of Alabama.
The Birmingham-based charity group supplied the museum with $15,500 worth of grant money to help the project come to fruition.
“I wrote in for the grant from the Daniel Foundation in May of 2021,” Coker said. “They gave us $15,500 for the museum. They also gave us money for the library a few years ago. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have any of this. I told them I wanted it open by the Cotton Festival and here we are, meeting our goal.”
Coker, who refused to brag about her accomplishments, shushed Donna Parr, a member of the museum board, who tried to praise Coker’s hard work.
“You can thank Betty,” Parr said while Coker tried to steer the conversation away from herself. “Really, she’s the one who got this going and the library.”
Eclectic Town Councilwoman Jackie Stearns bragged about Coker as well.
“I cannot say enough about this woman right here,” Stearns said. “It was her vision. The museum, the library, all of it. She loves this little town.”
A humble Coker said she was just happy to see it all come together.
“We’re preserving history for the next generation,” Coker said. “I’m a retired teacher. I want everyone to learn about this town. It really is a great town.”
The new museum features donated items from townsfolk. Items like retired cheerleading uniforms, files and items from the Teague Bottling Company, historic newspaper articles, items from various wars and much more.
The museum will operate on Saturdays only, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is completely free and open to the public. Volunteers hosts and hostesses will lead visitors through the museum and tell stories about certain items on display.
The museum is still accepting donated items to display. To donate items to the museum, visit the library during their hours of operation.