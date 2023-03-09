Court dockets are packed and riddled with names.
Some of those names are repeat offenders and 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson said the Prison Reform Act of 2015 passed by the Alabama legislature has tied the hands of law enforcement, prosecutors and judges. Robinson said the 2015 legislation to control the prison population is “a failed experiment.”
“In 2015 our state put a price tag on public safety,” Robinson said. “We had to make a decision. Our state decided that instead of increasing prison capacity, we would prioritize who was going in.”
Robinson said the state prisons were at 197 percent of capacity in 2014.
“That has shrunk once the prison reform act came in,” Robinson said. “For every one person that goes in, essentially two come out.”
But in reducing the prison population, Robinson said the public is now at a higher risk of becoming a victim.
“We have early release,” Robinson said. “We have more parole hearings. We have smaller sentences, more cases, more people on probation, fewer people getting revoked.
We have more criminals on the street than we have ever had. It all means more victims.”
Currently a second offense of possession of marijuana is a Class C felony with a mandatory one year in prison. The Prison Reform Act of 2015 created a Class D felony. Possession of methamphetamines is a Class D felony but instead of going to prison after a second or third offense, offenders can get away with a “slap on the wrist” for up to eight offenses.
Robinson said on the first offense charges might get dropped for providing information that leads to a bigger “bust.” But then the second offense comes around.
“Maybe the next time you do pretrial diversion — first time offender, trying to get help and get you back on the right track,” Robinson said. “But it doesn’t always take. Third time you go to drug court with intensive supervision. More programs that last longer.
“Next time, again drug court. These do not result in a conviction if you complete those programs.”
Robinson said at the fifth arrest a defendant is out of deferred options.
“Now the system runs its course,” Robinson said
But because of the Class D felony created under the 2015 legislation, there are still hurdles.
“You cannot go to jail,” Robinson said, “You cannot go to prison. The next three convictions cannot go to jail or prison.”
Robinson said after the eighth arrest the defendant now has three prior felonies.
“That puts you in a Class C felony; that is a year and a day up to 10 years,” Robinson said. “Now jail or prison is a possibility. But wait, it's not that simple.”
Robinson said the way the end of sentence is calculated and good time issued, someone sentenced 15 years can get a parole hearing in just over a year.
“We have people getting parole hearings on 15-year sentences in less than two years,” Robinson said. “That should not happen. Fifteen-year sentences were cut to five. In addition to a five-year sentence, they serve a fraction of that five years. That is the reason you see the revolving door. It doesn’t end there.”
Once out on parole or probation and out of an Alabama Department of Corrections [DOC] prison, Robinson said it is difficult to get a defendant revoked and back in prison due to the system of dips and dunks. Robinson said the system was created to keep the prison population down.
“If you fail a drug test, you get a dip, 48 hours in the county jail,” Robinson said. “You got to have three dips before you get dunked. Dunked is 45 days in the DOC. By the time DOC comes to get you, your 45 days, you will sit that in the county jail.”
Robinson said it will take three of those cycles before a defendant can be revoked.
Robinson said a recent defendant in Elmore County is evidence the new sentencing guidelines under the 2015 legislation do not work. He spoke of Michael Padilla’s arrest earlier this year. Padilla now has more than 90 arrests on his record and Robinson has victims calling him asking how he got out of prison.
“In January 2021 he was convicted of three felonies,” Robinson said. “At that time, he had 20 priors. He was given 100 months. He got a chance on community corrections.”
But even on monitored release, Padilla was quickly behind bars again to serve 100 months. But Padilla was never transferred to a DOC prison
“He was paroled out of the Elmore county jail after one year,” Robinson said. “He never set foot in the department of corrections. He stayed at Elmore County Jail. He never got picked up.”
Robinson said the system created in 2015 forced Padilla’s early release.
“His [end of sentence] was two years, seven months with goodtime. With mandatory release he is only serving a year and seven months. You still have the parole hearing kick in.”
Robinson said the parole hearing starts at 30 months before the end of sentence.
“This is happening time and time again,” Robinson said.