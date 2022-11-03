Finding someone who is new to farming is tough.
Just ask Alabama Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate.
“You go to some ag meetings and they will ask how many fifth generation or fourth generation, even seventh generation farmers there are,” Pate said. “They are real proud and should be. But nobody ever asks if there are any first generation farmers.”
It’s because there are few first generation farmers and the barriers to entry are hard. There is finding property for some would-be farmers or finding the capital to start a farming operation. But Pate said there are still people who farming appeals to.
“I think it appeals to people, not everybody though,” Pate said. “Some people want to live in the city and go to the ballet. But there are people who want to raise their children in the rural community.”
But Alabama Ag Credit started this year participating in the JumpStart program helping those in agriculture with some free money.
“This is our first time to do this,” Alabama Ag Credit CEO Doug Thiessen said. “Giving away money is something we like to do everyday but we usually make you sign a piece of paper that you are going to pay it back. Today we don’t. Today we are giving it away.”
But the free money of the JumpStart program is to help those just getting their start in agriculture.
“It’s focused on beginning farmers,” Thiessen said. “How to get people excited about agriculture, entering a rural lifestyle that some of us are getting older and may not be around too much longer. But there needs to be other people coming into this. That is what this is all about.”
Alabama Ag Credit had more than 50 applications for a chance at one of five $10,000 grants for newcomer farmers or soon to be farmers.
“They had to have started their business in the past two years or in the coming year,” Thiessen said. “Their purpose had to be for something we would typically loan money for, agriculture, put a down payment on a piece of land or equipment, something.”
Alabama Ag Credit made the applicants take part in a free program it offers its customers already.
“[The applicants] go through and take our ag based business training,” Thiseen said. “It’s a standard program we offer for anybody online about how to fill out a business plan, how to think about your own agricultural enterprise. This doesn’t guarantee tomorrow will be perfectly successful for all of you, we get that. But maybe it gives you the jumpstart you need.”
Elmore County natives Kade and Ashley Campbell received one of the grants recently to help construct a 30x50 equipment and hay barn that will help prolong equipment life and preserve the nutritional value of the hay for livestock.
Kade is a native of Eclectic and Ashley of Wetumpka. They purchased property near Fleahop with the idea of raising a family on a farm and the children, ages one and three, attending schools in Eclectic.
“We had to think about that and where our kids would grow up,” Ashley said. “When we bought our property, our big goal was to put cows on it. I’m not sure where that desire came from.”
The idea was to use the farm to help teach responsibility to the children.
“It’s one of our priorities to understand when they grow up to have responsibility for taking care of animals, that they can’t just go out and play video games,” Kade said.
The couple still work full time jobs. Kade is an engineer with Montgomery Water Works and Ashley is a chemist there. The jobs help the Campbells make ends meet while their farming operation grows. Justin and Neily Barret have helped the Campbells be successful as first generation farmers.
“We’ve had some really good mentors,” Ashley said. “They have really helped us with our cattle operation. We would not have been able to have the experience we had without them.”
The Campbells own 28 acres and lease another 70 for their cattle operation with just more than 30 brood stock. And they are just getting into pigs.
“The pandemic brought the idea of farm to table with beef,” Kade said. “People are looking for the same thing with chicken and pork especially with the pricing.”
Ashley said a farm to table pork product is their niche with few smaller pork growers.
In time, the Campbells want to be able to get USDA approved so they can sell single cuts of meat, but for now they are growing the operation selling sides of beef and pork, mainly to those they know.
“Your biggest customers are repeat customers,” Kade said. “If the first thing they taste isn’t good, they won’t be back. We want to make sure we are putting out quality.”