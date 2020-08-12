Voters in Elmore County will take to the polls Aug. 25 to make their voices heard as to who they think should hold various elected positions.
Residents in each municipality will cast their vote for mayor and city councilmembers.
Here’s a rundown of the names that will be on the ballot for each municipality. The names of those who are unopposed will not be on the ballots and are not listed here.
Elections will not be held in Deatsville and Elmore because there’s no opposition for current mayor and councilmembers.
WETUMPKA
Mayor
William “Greg” Jones
Jerry Willis
City Council District 1
David Bowen
Jack McDaniel
Kevin Robbins
City Council District 2
Cheryl D. Tucker
Lewis Edward Washington, Sr.
City Council District 5
Andrew Michael Blevins
Joe L. Brown
MILLBROOK
Mayor
Al Kelley
Tim Love
City Council Ward 1
Joyce Loyd-Davis
Jacquelyn Long Thomas
Olivia Venable
City Council Ward 2
Michael Gay
Leon L. Pressley
City Council Ward 4
Bertha Brown
Justin Jones
ECLECTIC
Mayor
Gary Davenport
Carmen Winslett
Wanda Estes
Town Council Place 1
Nathan Collins
Jackie Stearns
Town Council Place 2
Stephanie Stepney
Brittany Evans
Town Council Place 3
George Hart Jr.
Lindsay Mothershed
PRATTVILLE
Mayor
Dean Argo
Williams “Bill” Gillespie, Jr.
City Council District 1
Wayne Mackey
Deven Peek
Albert Striplin
City Council District 3
John Chambers
Irene B. Kohn
City Council District 5
Bryant “Bo” Evans
Blair Gornto
City Council District 6
Mark Rhodes
Robert E. Strichik
City Council District 7
Lora Lee Boone
Paul Young
COOSADA
Mayor
James “Jim” P. Houston
Anthony Powell
Town Council Place 1
Clarence Buggs
Smiley Jackson Rogers
Town Council Place 2
Henry Hassey
William “Casey” James
Lucille Parker Landrum
Town Council Place 3
Grant I. Crosby
Brent Post
Town Council Place 4
Howard Goza
Helen C. Nolen
Dawson C. Sellers