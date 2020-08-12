election vote

Voters in Elmore County will take to the polls Aug. 25 to make their voices heard as to who they think should hold various elected positions. 

Residents in each municipality will cast their vote for mayor and city councilmembers.

Here’s a rundown of the names that will be on the ballot for each municipality. The names of those who are unopposed will not be on the ballots and are not listed here. 

Elections will not be held in Deatsville and Elmore because there’s no opposition for current mayor and councilmembers.

WETUMPKA

Mayor

William “Greg” Jones

Jerry Willis

City Council District 1

David Bowen

Jack McDaniel

Kevin Robbins

City Council District 2

Cheryl D. Tucker

Lewis Edward Washington, Sr.

City Council District 5

Andrew Michael Blevins

Joe L. Brown

MILLBROOK

Mayor

Al Kelley

Tim Love

City Council Ward 1

Joyce Loyd-Davis

Jacquelyn Long Thomas

Olivia Venable

City Council Ward 2

Michael Gay

Leon L. Pressley

City Council Ward 4

Bertha Brown

Justin Jones 

ECLECTIC

Mayor

Gary Davenport

Carmen Winslett

Wanda Estes

Town Council Place 1

Nathan Collins

Jackie Stearns 

Town Council Place 2

Stephanie Stepney

Brittany Evans

Town Council Place 3

George Hart Jr.

Lindsay Mothershed

PRATTVILLE

Mayor

Dean Argo

Williams “Bill” Gillespie, Jr.

City Council District 1

Wayne Mackey

Deven Peek

Albert Striplin

City Council District 3

John Chambers

Irene B. Kohn

City Council District 5

Bryant “Bo” Evans

Blair Gornto

City Council District 6

Mark Rhodes

Robert E. Strichik

City Council District 7

Lora Lee Boone

Paul Young

COOSADA

Mayor

James “Jim” P. Houston

Anthony Powell 

Town Council Place 1

Clarence Buggs

Smiley Jackson Rogers 

Town Council Place 2

Henry Hassey

William “Casey” James

Lucille Parker Landrum

Town Council Place 3

Grant I. Crosby

Brent Post

Town Council Place 4

Howard Goza

Helen C. Nolen

Dawson C. Sellers

 