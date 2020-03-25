The Elmore County Commission announced this morning that access to county facilities will be limited beginning today.
The announcement stated the decision to limit access is intended to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
The commission also temporarily closed the county tag office located in Millbrook. Citizens who use the Millbrook office are asked to utilize online services during this temporary closure or call the tag office located in Wetumpka 334-567-1166.
The county requested citizens to first utilize online services to conduct business.
Online services can be accessed through the county website at www.elmoreco.org.
If a personal visit is required, residents are asked to contact the county department that handles that specific business need.
If a personal visit is considered necessary after a call to a specific county department, county personnel will give directions on how and when access to the building.
If permitted inside a county facility, please utilize respiratory etiquette such as covering coughs and sneezes, practice social distancing while in the facility and frequent hand washing and sanitizing.
The commission passed a resolution at its regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening that gave authority to the commission to temporarily close county facilities to the public in connection with COVID-19.
Any questions related to Elmore County operations are be sent to Elmore County chief engineer and operations officer Richie Beyer at wrbechd@elmoreco.org or by phone at 334-398-3325.
Elmore County offices
Board of Registrars
334-567-1150
Circuit Clerk's Office
334-514-3116
County Commission
334-514-5841
Department of Human Resources
334-514-3200
District Attorney - Administrative
334-567-2237
District Attorney - Child Enforcement
334-567-6116
Driver's License Examiners
334-567-1140 (option 8)
Driver's License Office
334-567-1140 (option 7)
Emergency Management Agency
334-567-6451
Extension Office
334-567-6301
Highway Department
334-567-1162
Jail
334-567-5441
Jury Hotline
334-567-2202
Mental Health
334-279-7830
Probate Office
334-567-1140
Probation - Adults
334-567-4367
Probation - Juveniles
334-567-1151
Revenue Commission
334-567-1184
Sheriff's Department
334-567-5546
Sheriff's Secret Witness
334-567-5227
Tag and Title - Millbrook
334-285-3054
Tag and Title - Tallassee
334-252-1804
Tag and Title - Wetumpka
334-567-1166
Veterans Service Office
334-567-1156, ext. 5016
Health Department
334-567-1171