The Elmore County Commission announced this morning that access to county facilities will be limited beginning today.

The announcement stated the decision to limit access is intended to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

The commission also temporarily closed the county tag office located in Millbrook. Citizens who use the Millbrook office are asked to utilize online services during this temporary closure or call the tag office located in Wetumpka 334-567-1166.

The county requested citizens to first utilize online services to conduct business.

Online services can be accessed through the county website at www.elmoreco.org.

If a personal visit is required, residents are asked to contact the county department that handles that specific business need.

If a personal visit is considered necessary after a call to a specific county department, county personnel will give directions on how and when access to the building.

If permitted inside a county facility, please utilize respiratory etiquette such as covering coughs and sneezes, practice social distancing while in the facility and frequent hand washing and sanitizing.

The commission passed a resolution at its regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening that gave authority to the commission to temporarily close county facilities to the public in connection with COVID-19.

Any questions related to Elmore County operations are be sent to Elmore County chief engineer and operations officer Richie Beyer at wrbechd@elmoreco.org or by phone at 334-398-3325.

Elmore County offices

Board of Registrars

334-567-1150

Circuit Clerk's Office

334-514-3116

County Commission

334-514-5841

Department of Human Resources

334-514-3200

District Attorney - Administrative

334-567-2237

District Attorney - Child Enforcement

334-567-6116

Driver's License Examiners

334-567-1140 (option 8)

Driver's License Office

334-567-1140 (option 7)

Emergency Management Agency

334-567-6451

Extension Office

334-567-6301

Highway Department

334-567-1162

Jail

334-567-5441

Jury Hotline

334-567-2202

Mental Health

334-279-7830

Probate Office

334-567-1140

Probation - Adults

334-567-4367

Probation - Juveniles

334-567-1151

Revenue Commission

334-567-1184

Sheriff's Department

334-567-5546

Sheriff's Secret Witness

334-567-5227

Tag and Title - Millbrook

334-285-3054

Tag and Title - Tallassee

334-252-1804

Tag and Title - Wetumpka

334-567-1166

Veterans Service Office

334-567-1156, ext. 5016

Health Department

334-567-1171

