County law enforcement has one suspect in custody and is searching for another suspect after a high-speed vehicle chase ended in the suspects crashing a stolen vehicle, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin.
"Right now, we are searching for a male suspect and we are searching to find the suspect's real name," Franklin said. "The female suspect was arrested. She is only saying the male suspect's name is Gator. We do know the suspects are from out of state."
Franklin said officers have narrowed down the real name of the male suspect to two different names and the office is following up on those identities.
The sheriff said the chase began on U.S. Hwy. 231 and eventually ended at the 4400 block of Georgia Rd.
Franklin said law enforcement is not certain whether or not the male suspect, a white male, is armed.
"That is a possibility, but the other suspect, right now, is not willing to talk to us," Franklin said. "I suspect after I talk to her in the morning we will know a lot more."
Franklin said he believes the events leading up to the chase began when the suspects allegedly stole a purse from a store located in the county and drove off in a stolen Chrysler PT Cruiser.
"There was a call placed to 911 that had us on the lookout for this particular vehicle and what I understand it is a PT Cruiser," Franklin said. "It's our belief we will be able to show this vehicle displaying a Florida tag was stolen from the state of Tennessee."
Franklin said he is confident the female suspect will face several charges.
"We have every reason to believe she will be charged with resisting arrest and receiving stolen property," he said.
He also indicated Eclectic Police Department is at the scene with a K9 to assist with the search.