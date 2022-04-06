An ad valorem referendum may not get to a January ballot for Elmore County voters.
The Elmore County Board of Education and the Elmore County Commission is seeking a vote on 10-mills of property tax. It is an increase of 9-mills over what is currently collected as 1-mill imposed by the state.
The hold up on a referendum is just down U.S. Highway 231 from the historic Elmore Courthouse where the Elmore County Commission meets.
“We have an item of local legislation pending,” Elmore County commission chair Troy Stubbs said. “It is a result of a public hearing we held several meetings ago as regards to the ad valorem tax increase vote.”
The pending legislation to put the matter of an increase in ad valorem collected in Elmore County is the result of public hearings and unanimous votes by the Elmore County Board of Education and the Elmore County Commission.
“We had an active and engaged group participating in that public hearing which resulted in the county commission voting unanimously to move it to the state legislature,” Stubbs said. “Our local delegation has to take action by putting it forward on the floor for it to potentially be voted on by the state legislator and subsequently there would be an opportunity for the people of Elmore County to vote on ad valorem tax increase that would support our public education system, our schools, public health, economic development and our volunteer fire departments and public safety in general.”
There are fewer than five session days left in this year’s Alabama legislative session.
“If that bill is not taken up, for the lack of a better term, that bill will die,” Stubbs said. “It will not move forward.”
Stubbs and the county commission believe the measure should be decided on by the voters of Elmore County. Stubbs there is not a better option for the process.
“For me there is nothing more American than the people getting to vote on their own taxes,” Stubbs said. “It seems that is something we would all want and that is a say in to be able to determine what may happen with our property taxes.”
Stubbs said the monies would not be sent to another county with this ad valorem increase.
“Anything that is voted on by the people of our county, is local money,” Stubbs said. “Our local board of education can then expend those funds on what they deem necessary. Who knows better what Elmore County needs than the people who work and live here in Elmore County.
“I don’t think any of us feel the state has more insight into what we need than our Elmore County leaders in education feel.”