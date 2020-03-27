The number of positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus has increased to 639 confirmed cases statewide. The confirmed coronavirus-related death count still sits at three.
As of 8:10 p.m. Friday, there are now 12 cases in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The updated numbers show there are 179 cases in Jefferson County, 53 in Lee County, 70 in Shelby County, 61 in Madison County, 22 in Tuscaloosa County, 23 in Mobile County and 18 in Montgomery County.
53 of the state's 67 counties have at least one confirmed case. See the full list of counties below.
Autauga (6)
Baldwin (5)
Blount (5)
Bullock (2)
Butler (1)
Calhoun (3)
Chambers (15)
Cherokee (1)
Chilton (7)
Choctaw (1)
Clay (1)
Cleburne (3)
Colbert (1)
Coosa (2)
Covington (2)
Crenshaw (1)
Cullman (7)
Dallas (2)
DeKalb (4)
Elmore (12)
Escambia (1)
Etowah (5)
Franklin (3)
Greene (1)
Houston (4)
Jackson (5)
Jefferson (178)
Lamar (1)
Lauderdale (11)
Lawrence (3)
Lee (53)
Limestone (16)
Lowndes (1)
Madison (61)
Marengo (2)
Marion (7)
Marshall (4)
Mobile (23)
Montgomery (18)
Morgan (13)
Pickens (1)
Pike (4)
Randolph (1)
Russell (1)
St. Clair (9)
Shelby (70)
Talladega (4)
Tallapoosa (5)
Tuscaloosa (22)
Walker (24)
Washington (2)
Wilcox (2)
Winston (2)
The Alabama Department of Public Health says it has received 4,755 total tests as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Stay tuned with Tallapoosa Publishers for the latest numbers, which are being released twice a day, and check ADPH's website here where the numbers are being updated in real time.