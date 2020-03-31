The Alabama Department of Public Health is now reporting 999 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, there are now 12 confirmed cases in Elmore County, one less than there was Tuesday morning, according to the ADPH. There are still four confirmed cases in Coosa County and 12 cases in Tallapoosa County.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed one death in Tallapoosa County and 13 across the state — an increase from the six deaths that were reported in Monday night's update.

There are 24 deaths reported across the state. The ADPH has clarified these two categories and will separate reported deaths and confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.

ADPH to show separate categories for reported and confirmed deaths The Alabama Department of Public Health announced changes to its dashboard Tuesday morning. The ADPH will now have two categories to record death numbers with one being reported deaths and one being confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.

Over in Lee County, where there are 75 confirmed cases at this time, East Alabama Medical Center officials said Monday at 4:30 p.m. the death toll of COVID-19 patients at its hospital is now at seven.

Five of those patients were from Chambers County and two were from Lee County. EAMC's immediate service area includes Lee, Chambers, Tallapoosa, Bullock, Randolph, Russell and Clay counties.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said it has tested 7,249 people as of Tuesday evening. ADPH's website states it updates this number once per day.

Current cases in each county as of 8 p.m. Tuesday are listed below:

Autauga (7) Baldwin (19) Bibb (3) Blount (5) Bullock (3) Butler (1) Calhoun (9) Chambers (36) Cherokee (2) Chilton (11) Choctaw (3) Clay (2) Cleburne (5) Colbert (4) Coosa (4) Covington (2) Crenshaw (1) Cullman (8) Dallas (2) DeKalb (4) Elmore (12) Escambia (1) Etowah (8) Fayette (1) Franklin (3) Greene (3) Hale (1) Houston (8) Jackson (8) Jefferson (282) Lamar (1) Lauderdale (12) Lawrence (3) Lee (75) Limestone (22) Lowndes (1) Macon (1) Madison (100) Marengo (4) Marion (9) Marshall (6) Mobile (53) Monroe (1) Montgomery (31) Morgan (20) Pickens (4) Pike (4) Randolph (2) Russell (1) St. Clair (15) Shelby (86) Sumter (1) Talladega (7) Tallapoosa (13) Tuscaloosa (29) Walker (32) Washington (3) Wilcox (3) Winston (2)