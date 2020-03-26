The number of positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus has increased to 531 confirmed cases statewide.
As of Thursday evening at 8:45 p.m., there are 10 cases in Elmore County and four cases in Tallapoosa County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The updated numbers show there are 169 cases in Jefferson County, 47 in Lee County, 53 in Shelby County, 43 in Madison County, 20 in Tuscaloosa County, 19 in Mobile County and 17 in Montgomery County.
See the full list of counties below.
Autauga (6)
Baldwin (5)
Blount (2)
Bullock (2)
Butler (1)
Calhoun (2)
Chambers (13)
Cherokee (1)
Chilton (4)
Choctaw (1)
Clay (1)
Cleburne (1)
Colbert (1)
Coosa (2)
Crenshaw (1)
Cullman (6)
Dallas (2)
DeKalb (1)
Elmore (10)
Etowah (4)
Franklin (3)
Houston (3)
Jackson (4)
Jefferson (169)
Lamar (1)
Lauderdale (9)
Lawrence (3)
Lee (47)
Limestone (13)
Lowndes (1)
Madison (43)
Marengo (1)
Marion (7)
Marshall (3)
Mobile (19)
Montgomery (17)
Morgan (9)
Pickens (1)
Pike (2)
Russell (1)
St. Clair (6)
Shelby (53)
Talladega (4)
Tallapoosa (4)
Tuscaloosa (20)
Walker (18)
Washington (2)
Wilcox (2)
The Alabama Department of Public Health says it has received 4,082 total tests as of Thursday evening at 8:45 p.m.
Here is a full list of total cases by day with each date showing its reported cases in the afternoon update.
3/26: 531 (+145)
3/25: 386 (+144)
3/24: 242 (+46)
3/23: 196 (+39)
3/22: 157 (+26)
3/21: 131 (+25)
3/20: 106 (+25)
3/19: 81 (+30)
3/18: 51 (+12)
3/17: 39
Stay tuned with The Herald for the latest numbers, which are being released twice a day, and check ADPH's website here.