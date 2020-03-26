The number of positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus has increased to 466 confirmed cases statewide.
As of 11:28 a.m. Thursday, there are 10 cases in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tallapoosa County still sits at four cases and Coosa County has been added to the list with its first confirmed case.
The updated numbers show there are 142 cases in Jefferson County, 45 in Lee County, 50 in Shelby County, 39 in Madison County, 17 in Tuscaloosa County, 13 in Mobile County and 16 in Montgomery County.
See the full list of counties below.
Autauga (6)
Baldwin (4)
Blount (2)
Bullock (1)
Butler (1)
Calhoun (2)
Chambers (9)
Cherokee (1)
Chilton (4)
Choctaw (1)
Clay (1)
Cleburne (1)
Coffee (1)
Colbert (1)
Coosa (1)
Cullman (6)
Dallas (2)
DeKalb (1)
Elmore (10)
Etowah (3)
Franklin (2)
Houston (3)
Jackson (2)
Jefferson (142)
Lamar (1)
Lauderdale (7)
Lawrence (2)
Lee (45)
Limestone (11)
Lowndes (1)
Madison (39)
Marengo (1)
Marion (7)
Marshall (3)
Mobile (13)
Montgomery (16)
Morgan (8)
Pickens (1)
Pike (2)
Russell (1)
St. Clair (6)
Shelby (50)
Talladega (4)
Tallapoosa (4)
Tuscaloosa (17)
Walker (17)
Washington (1)
Wilcox (2)
The Alabama Department of Public Health says it has received 4,082 total tests as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The Jackson County Commission released a statement of an employee passing away after contracting COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Here is a full list of total cases by day with each date showing its reported cases in the afternoon update.
3/26: 466 (+80) - morning update
3/25: 386 (+144)
3/24: 242 (+46)
3/23: 196 (+39)
3/22: 157 (+26)
3/21: 131 (+25)
3/20: 106 (+25)
3/19: 81 (+30)
3/18: 51 (+12)
3/17: 39
Stay tuned with The Herald for the latest numbers, which are being released twice a day, and check ADPH's website here.