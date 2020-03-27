The number of positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus has increased to 540 confirmed cases statewide. The confirmed coronavirus-related deaths is up to three.
As of 10:06 a.m. Friday, there are still 10 cases in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The updated numbers show there are 173 cases in Jefferson County, 47 in Lee County, 54 in Shelby County, 43 in Madison County, 20 in Tuscaloosa County, 21 in Mobile County and 17 in Montgomery County.
See the full list of counties below.
Autauga (6)
Baldwin (5)
Blount (3)
Bullock (2)
Butler (1)
Calhoun (2)
Chambers (13)
Cherokee (1)
Chilton (4)
Choctaw (1)
Clay (1)
Cleburne (1)
Colbert (1)
Coosa (2)
Crenshaw (1)
Cullman (6)
Dallas (2)
DeKalb (1)
Elmore (10)
Etowah (4)
Franklin (3)
Houston (3)
Jackson (4)
Jefferson (173)
Lamar (1)
Lauderdale (9)
Lawrence (3)
Lee (47)
Limestone (13)
Lowndes (1)
Madison (43)
Marengo (1)
Marion (7)
Marshall (3)
Mobile (21)
Montgomery (17)
Morgan (9)
Pickens (1)
Pike (2)
Russell (1)
St. Clair (6)
Shelby (54)
Talladega (4)
Tallapoosa (4)
Tuscaloosa (20)
Walker (18)
Washington (2)
Wilcox (2)
Winston (1)
The Alabama Department of Public Health says it has received 4,082 total tests as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Stay tuned with The Herald for the latest numbers, which are being released twice a day, and check ADPH's website here where the numbers are being updated in real time.