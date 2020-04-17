The Alabama Department of Public Health is showing its first reported death in Elmore County as of Friday at 3:50 p.m.
According to the ADPH, a reported death means a person who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and Infectious Diseases and Outbreaks staff member.
Once review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will also appear in Deaths From This Illness. Reported death totals are cumulative and will never decrease.
The total in Elmore County cases has risen to 54 with 722 total tests administered. Stay tuned for the latest numbers at approximately 8:15 p.m. each night.