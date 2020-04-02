The latest COVID-19 cases reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health has reached 1,116 confirmed cases in the state of Alabama.

As of 10:40 a.m. Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Elmore County still sit at 15 according to the ADPH. There are still four confirmed cases in Coosa County and 14 cases confirmed in Tallapoosa County.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed one death in Tallapoosa County and 17 across the state.

There are 32 deaths reported across the state. The ADPH has clarified these two categories and will separate reported deaths and confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.

Lee county gained two cases overnight, with 85 cases confirmed at this time.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said it has tested 8,619 people as of Wednesday evening. ADPH's website states it updates this number once per day.

Current cases in each county as of Wednesday morning are listed below:

Autauga (10)

Baldwin (23)

Bibb (3)

Blount (5)

Bullock (2)

Butler (1)

Calhoun (11)

Chambers (48)

Cherokee (2)

Chilton (13)

Choctaw (4)

Clarke (2)

Clay (3)

Cleburne (6)

Colbert (4)

Conecuh (1)

Coosa (4)

Covington (3)

Crenshaw (1)

Cullman (9)

Dale (1)

Dallas (3)

DeKalb (6)

Elmore (15)

Escambia (1)

Etowah (10)

Fayette (1)

Franklin (3)

Greene (4)

Hale (1)

Houston (9)

Jackson (8)

Jefferson (305)

Lamar (1)

Lauderdale (13)

Lawrence (3)

Lee (85)

Limestone (23)

Lowndes (1)

Macon (2)

Madison (107)

Marengo (5)

Marion (11)

Marshall (6)

Mobile (61)

Monroe (3)

Montgomery (35)

Morgan (19)

Pickens (4)

Pike (7)

Randolph (5)

Russell (2)

St. Clair (17)

Shelby (89)

Sumter (3)

Talladega (8)

Tallapoosa (14)

Tuscaloosa (30)

Walker (32)

Washington (3)

Wilcox (3)

Winston (2)

Stay tuned with Tallapoosa Publishers twice per day for the latest numbers, and check here where ADPH states confirmed cases and deaths are being updated in real time.