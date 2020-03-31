With schools being closed for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, children’s advocacy groups warn children could face a heightened risk of abuse.
“One in every five child-maltreatment reports in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, come from educators,” Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center assistant director Emily Hutcheson said.
According to current laws, teachers and school officials are considered mandatory reporters, which are people whose profession brings them in contact with children on a daily basis.
As such, a mandatory reporter is legally obligated to report signs of suspected child abuse or neglect.
Other professions that fall under the mandatory reporter status include healthcare workers, social workers, daycare employees, clergy and law enforcement.
“Those reports could decrease greatly during this time because children may not have a safe adult to disclose their abuse to due to schools being out and little contact with others whether it be in a church setting or other social setting,” Hutcheson said. “Even kids in otherwise functional families could face threats as parents who are not used to providing round-the-clock care and stressed by the uncertainty of the economy are pushed to the edge. Also, there may be parents who are still required to work outside the home and may leave children on their own.”
She also said children are more at risk for online abuse as schools move to finish out the year online.
“While children spending additional time online for education and recreation during this pandemic, they are at an increased risk of online exploitation and cyber bullying,” Hutcheson said.
The Alabama Department of Public Health lists child abuse and neglect as the eighth greatest current health concern in Alabama.
“Stress is obviously a factor in coronavirus pandemic,” Hutcheson said. “Risk factors for child abuse and neglect as well as domestic abuse — including parental stress, economic instability and housing insecurity — increase in situations like this.”
Hutcheson said the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have caused agencies, communities and families to get creative in finding ways to protect children.
“We continue to be available by phone during normal office hours and are utilizing many technology platforms to continue to advocate and provide mental health check-ins for our clients,” she said. “In the coming weeks, we will offer telemental health services so that our clients can continue to heal from the abuse and continue to receive this most critical service that we provide.”
Hutcheson said the agency has also made outreach messaging a priority.
“We have increased our outreach and education efforts through social media and email blasts in hopes it will help keep children safe during these unprecedented times,” she said.
Hutcheson encouraged families to remain vigilant.
“Try to keep a regular routine,” she said. “Create a schedule for learning activities and relaxing or fun activities. Good sleep, nutrition, exercise and social interaction with friends through technology is also helpful. Also, limit your family’s exposure to news coverage. Repeatedly hearing about the pandemic can be upsetting.
“Also, find ways for you family to make social connections. Examples of this would be to allow your child to have virtual play dates with their friends or virtual visits with grandparents.”
Hutcheson encourages parents to reach out to resources if needed.
“Parents in need of talk support can call the National Parent Helpline at 1-855-427-2736 or the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-CHILD,” she said. “Locally, to report child abuse or neglect, contact a law enforcement agency or the Elmore County Department of Human Resources at 334-514-3200. Ask to speak with the child abuse/neglect intake worker.”
Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center offers a safe, child-friendly environment to children victimized by abuse or neglect.