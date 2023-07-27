A show highlighting a Dixie Art Colony artist and Millbrook’s Camp Grandview is on display at The Art Mill in Millbrook through the end of July.
The exhibition "A Retrospective of the Works of Carlos Alpha 'Shiney' Moon” is works from the short painting experience of Carlos Alpha Moon.
“He only started to paint in 1943 after his daughter Martha attended a girls camp at Camp Grandview in Millbrook,” Dixie Art Colony Foundation director Mark Harris said. “Martha painted on pottery at camp and on the way home to Florala, they stopped in downtown Montgomery.”
Moon purchased paints, canvas and other materials. Martha never took to the hobby but Moon didn’t want the materials to go to waste. His first painting of a pine tree was completed with these materials and is on display in the Millbrook exhibit.
Moon quickly expanded into watercolor and more. Moon was also part of the Dixie Art Colony founded by John Kelly Fitzpatrick in Elmore County in 1933.
The Millbrook exhibit features more than 20 of Moon’s works.
Many of his paintings have been donated to the DAC Foundation by museums, including what Harris calls Moon’s most significant work, "Moonlight on Pickel Hill.” The display includes a couple of hand drawn graphite studies of the painting by Moon.
“This painting hung alongside works by some of America's most prominent 19th-and 20th-century artists, including Thomas Hart Benton, Winslow Homer, Childe Hassam and Andrew Wyeth, to name a few,” Harris said.
Moon’s painting career was only 10 years long as he died of a heart attack in 1953.
The property used for Camp Grandview in Millbrook was donated to the YMCA and is now the Grandview YMCA.
A reception was held last Tuesday on what would have been Moon’s 117th birthday.