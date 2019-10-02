Officials from Wetumpka and Elmore County will welcome members of the Alabama Historical Association (AHA) Oct. 11-12 as they take in the rich story of the area’s historical buildings and locations.
Attendees will be treated to cultural and educational experiences created by the Wetumpka AL200 Celebration Committee, Main Street Wetumpka, Elmore County Black Heritage Association, Elmore County Commission and the City of Wetumpka.
“These groups have worked to organize this event for the society,” Main Street director Jenny Stubbs said. “We recognize the beneficial effects of having the event in our community so we are doing everything we can to make this a successful event.”
She expects a few hundred members will attend the two-day event.
“This is very much a statewide event,” she said. “The organization has a loyal following.”
The first activity on the event itinerary will be a visit to the Elmore County Museum. Attendees will view Making Alabama: A Bicentennial Traveling Exhibit. The exhibit is presented by Alabama Humanities Foundation with support from Alabama Bicentennial Commission and Alabama Department of Archives and History.
It features artistic panels depicting periods of Alabama’s history plus prominent people who played vital roles in that history and interactive elements that let attendees delve deeper into those periods of history.
“This is just a very attractive display with freestanding, large kiosks with illustrations of Alabama symbols, illustrations of famous Alabamians, and touchscreen computers that have the stories from the 1700s to the present,” Dale County Council Arts and Humanities president Ann Rudd said in a statement released by Alabama Humanities Foundation. “It just is a feel-good opportunity to mix and mingle and learn where we come from and how Alabama is progressing and changing,” she said.
The exhibit will be available for viewing at the Elmore County Museum Oct. 7-25 and will have made a stop in all 67 Alabama counties come December 2019.
Attendees will also make stops at Fort Toulouse, Jasmine Hill Gardens, the historic Elmore County Courthouse and a variety of historic churches, buildings and homes. Attendees will also listen to a presentation given by anthropologist Dr. Craig Sheldon who is professor emeritus from Auburn University Montgomery.
“I know we have a lot of history here in Wetumpka to show our members,” association president Frazine Taylor said. “I was vice president (of the association) last year. The person in that position gets to pick the location of the fall pilgrimage. Being from Wetumpka, I wanted to pick my hometown.”
AHA, founded in 1947, is the oldest statewide historical society in Alabama.
The association provides opportunities for meaningful engagement with the past through publications, meetings, historical markers, and other programs.
It is a volunteer-led and membership-supported organization. Members are from every walk of life but share a common interest in Alabama history and a belief in its value for society.
Visit www.alabamahistory.net for more information about AHA, this event and how to join.