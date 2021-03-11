With spring just around the corner and warmer days on the horizon, it’s a great time to make a few small changes that can improve your home’s energy efficiency. With these easy tips provided by Alabama Power, expect savings and a more comfortable home.
Service your air conditioner. Easy maintenance such as routinely replacing or cleaning air filters can lower your cooling system’s energy consumption by up to 15%. Also, the first day of spring can be a reminder to check your air conditioner’s evaporator coil, which should be cleaned annually to ensure the system is performing at optimal levels.
Open the windows. Opening windows creates a crosswise breeze, allowing you to naturally cool your home without switching on air conditioners. This is an ideal tactic in spring when temperatures are mild.
Use ceiling fans. Cooling a home with ceiling fans will allow you to raise your thermostat setting. This can help lower your energy bills without sacrificing overall comfort.
Install window treatments. Energy-efficient window treatments or coverings such as blinds, shades and films can slash heat gain when temperatures rise. These devices not only improve the look of a home but they also reduce energy costs.
Caulk air leaks. Using low-cost caulk to seal cracks and openings in the home keeps warm air out and cash in the wallet.
Set the thermostat higher. On warm days, setting a programmable thermostat to a higher setting when not at home can reduce your energy costs by approximately 10%.
Seal the ducts. Air loss through leaky ducts can lead to higher energy costs, accounting for up to 30% of a cooling system’s energy consumption. Sealing and insulating ducts can go a long way toward lowering your monthly bills.
To perform a free Energy Checkup on your home’s energy use and to get more energy efficiency tips, visit Alabamapower.com/tips.