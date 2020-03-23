The number of positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus has increased to 196 confirmed cases statewide. As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, there are still six cases in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The updated numbers show there are 86 cases in Jefferson County, 19 in Lee County, 21 in Shelby County, 22 in Madison County, six in Elmore County, nine in Tuscaloosa County and four in Montgomery County. Tallapoosa County joined the list with its first confirmed case. See the full list of counties below.
Stay tuned with The Herald for the latest numbers, which are being released twice a day, and check ADPH's website here.
As of Monday at 11 a.m., a total of 1,832 people have been tested, according to ADPH.